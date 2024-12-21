Does Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Connect to the Knuckles Series?

While Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has finally raced into theaters, the movie is not the first release in Paramount’s Sonic Cinematic Universe this year. That honor belongs to the Knuckles series, which was released back in April. Those that missed out on the series might want to know how the show connects to the new movie, and whether or not it’s required viewing. While the movie does feature a small nod to the show, it does so in a way that won’t confuse anyone that has only seen the first two Sonic movies.

The connection to the Knuckles series happens through the character of Wade Whipple, played by Adam Pally. Wade made his debut as the bumbling deputy of Green Hills in the first Sonic movie, and reprised that role in the sequel. The character was a pretty minor one through the first two movies, but saw his role significantly elevated in the Knuckles series. In the show, Wade essentially becomes the protege of Knuckles, with the red echidna trying to train Wade to become a great warrior. Throughout the six episode series, Wade learns a lot from Knuckles, and the two characters become friends. WARNING: SPOILERS FOR SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 BELOW.

Knuckles and wade whipple in the knuckles series

In Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Sonic and friends struggle against the more powerful Shadow. As things become more desperate, Sonic realizes that the one thing that could turn the tide is the Master Emerald. Following the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Knuckles has been keeping the Master Emerald safe, and out of the hands of those who might abuse its power. While Knuckles disagrees with Sonic’s plans to use the Master Emerald, he eventually gives up its location, warning Sonic that he won’t have an easy time getting it. After talking up the task ahead of Sonic, the blue blur discovers that the Master Emerald is in the hands of none other than Wade Whipple, who is using it in place of a hockey puck!

All in all, this is a pretty minor way of referencing the Knuckles show, but it does give viewers some pay off to the friendship that grew between the two characters in the Paramount+ series. Following their adventures together, it’s clear that Knuckles thinks pretty highly of Wade. Protecting the Master Emerald is something Knuckles takes very seriously, and he would only entrust it to someone he trusts completely. Unfortunately, we don’t get to see how Knuckles feels about Wade giving up the Master Emerald so easily, but it’s possible we could see more of their relationship play out in the future. There have been rumors about a second season of Knuckles, but nothing has been announced by Paramount as of this writing.

