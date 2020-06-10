Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Uncharted, Venom Sequel, and Morbius to Be Offered in IMAX

2021 is shaping up to be a pretty massive year for Sony Pictures. The studio already had two Tom Holland vehicles set to release in the year, delivering the third Spider-Man movie and the franchise-starting Uncharted adaptation. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that shut down theaters and film productions all over the world, all of Sony's major 2021 fare was pushed back to 2021. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Morbius, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage were all shifted to 2021, meaning that there will be five blockbuster releases from the studio in the same year. This is certainly exciting news for movie fans, made even more enticing by Sony's announcement that these films will be offered in IMAX.

Sony revealed on Tuesday that Uncharted, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Uncharted, and Morbius would all be shown in IMAX upon their release next year. The studio didn't specifically mention the third Spider-Man movie as a part of that list, but last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home was presented in IMAX, so it's hard to imagine its sequel wouldn't be.

Morbius was already supposed to have hit theaters, but the closing of theaters kept that from happening. The much more highly-anticipated Ghostbusters: Afterlife was slated to arrive in July. A sequel to the original two films, Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be a bit of a love-letter to the work that went in to the 1984 classic. Director Jason Reitman is the son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, and he hopes this new movie will make his dad proud.

“I want to make my dad proud and I want him to be proud of this film,” Reitman said of his new film while Calgary International Film Festival last year. “I want him to be proud of me but I also want him to be proud of this thing that we’re doing. I’m very aware of the legacy of this movie because I’m a huge fan. I spent summers much like many other young people in the ’80s watching it every day. I’m in love with the movie and I feel a responsibility in picking it up. Since coming here, I’ve met the Calgary Ghostbusters, I’ve met the Alberta Ghostbusters. I want to make a movie that is true to them but I’m also hoping to make a movie that makes my father proud and also makes my daughter proud.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is now set to hit theaters on March 5, 2021. Morbius will arrive just two weeks later, on March 19, 2021.

