‘Space Jam 2’ Filming Start Date and Location Rumored to be Revealed

We’re living in the age of sequels, reboots, and remakes but nothing intrigues us quite like Space Jam 2, the follow up to the beloved 1996 Looney Tunes/Michael Jordan movie that is set to star LeBron James.

According to Discussing Film‘s Twitter account, the new movie will start filming this summer.

“‘SPACE JAM 2’ is eyeing to begin filming on June 17th in California,” they wrote.

Last year, it was announced that Black Panther director, Ryan Coogler, would be producing the new animated/live action hybrid and Terence Nance would take on the role of director. Nance is a director, writer, producer, and actor best known for Random Acts of Flyness. You can learn more about the director by following him on Twitter here.

While we don’t know much about the long-awaited movie, we do know that it will feel more like a reboot than a direct sequel. Last year, James’ production company, SpringHill Entertainment, released the first teaser photo for the film, which made our nostalgic ’90s hearts flutter.

The production company launched its first TV show through HBO last year, a talk show called The Shop in which James and other athletes/pop culture icons discussed issues at a barber shop.

James has had a wildly successful basketball career for the last 16 years, so it’s no surprise he’d be the next choice to team up with the Toon Squad, who recruited Michael Jordan in the first movie to help them stop a group of aliens from enslaving them. Of course, the only way to defeat them was through a rousing game of basketball. Things took a turn when the aliens stole the talents away from the basketball stars of the time, including Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson, and Charles Barkley. In retrospect, it was a ridiculous concept for a movie, but we stand by it.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams.”

This won’t be the athlete’s first foray into acting. James did a delightful job portraying himself alongside Amy Schumer and Bill Hader in 2015’s Trainwreck.

