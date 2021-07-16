Space Jam: A New Legacy Reveals New Poster Ahead of Trailer Debut

✖

It's almost time for the Tune Squad to return to the court! Space Jam: A New Legacy is arriving in theaters and on HBO Max in just a couple of months, and Warner Bros. is finally beginning to ramp up the advertising for the long-awaited sequel. Warner Bros. already announced that the first official trailer for the new Space Jam would be arriving on Saturday, and now we've got a brand new poster to tide us over while we wait.

The official Space Jam: A New Legacy Twitter account dropped the poster on Friday morning. LeBron James and Bugs Bunny stand back-to-back with basketballs in their hands, the bright Space Jam logo shining in the background. The tweet also revealed that the trailer will be arriving at 9 am ET on Saturday morning.

"Welcome to the Jam," reads the tweet. "Check out this new poster for Space Jam: A New Legacy and catch the squad in the new trailer on Saturday at 9 am ET!"

In this new Space Jam, LeBron James takes over as the star of the film, a role that was filled by Michael Jordan the first time around. Another big change in this sequel is the villain. Avengers: Endgame star Don Cheadle takes on the role of the antagonist, playing a character called Al G Rhythm.

"What was pitched to me, what they wanted to do with my character, what was going to happen with LeBron, the conceit of the film and the opportunity to take a classic title like that and do another spin on it with the latest GOAT, being LeBron, I just thought, 'Hey, this is cool,'" Cheadle told EW. "To get to play this really innovative character, which I don't even know how much I can talk about, or what you know. But I just thought it was going to be a cool family story with LeBron and a cool character to play opposite him."

Unlike Danny DeVito's Swackhammer, the villain from the first Space Jam, Cheadle's character requires a live-action performance.

"Al G Rhythm, I guess we can say in some ways is LeBron's nemesis, but I don't think he sees himself in that way," Cheadle added. "People are like, 'Is he the bad guy?' and I'm like, 'I don't know if he's the bad guy.' But he and LeBron do find themselves on opposite ends of the situation."

Space Jam: A New Legacy arrives on HBO Max and in theaters on July 16th.