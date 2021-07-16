Space Jam: A New Legacy and McDonald's Team Up With Diamond Supply Co. for New Collection

✖

The original Space Jam had a pivotal partnership with McDonald's back in 1996, resulting in some still beloved Happy Meal toys. This summer, Space Jam is finally getting a sequel, and the new film is working with McDonald's once again. On Monday, McDonald's announced a partnership with Diamond Supply Co. to deliver crossover apparel based on Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The McDonald's x Diamond Supply Co. x Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection is a custom line of jerseys, shorts, sweatshirts, and more inspired by the new film, which stars LeBron James and the beloved Looney Tunes characters. The line features characters from the new Space Jam as well as the iconic McDonald's Golden Arches.

(Photo: McDonald's/Diamond Supply Co.)

Available items include basketball jerseys, basketball shorts, a t-shirt and sweatshirt, all ranging in size from S through XXL. Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, and Taz will all be included in the line.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy has been such a long time coming! We’re all looking forward to the premiere, and can’t wait to help our fans gear up for the event with this official merch collection,” said Jennifer Healan, McDonald’s VP of U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement. “From bringing fans closer to the celebrities they love with our Famous Orders campaigns, to dropping apparel so they can suit up with the iconic Tune Squad, we’re always looking for new ways to excite and connect with our customers.”

The new Diamond Supply Co. line isn't available just yet, as all of the items will go live at 9 am PT on Saturday, July 3rd. The items can be purchased exclusively at DiamondSupplyCo.com. Supplies will be limited so you'll want to get on as soon as the sale goes live.

“We’re beyond excited to work with McDonald’s on these one-of-a-kind jerseys celebrating Space Jam: A New Legacy,” said Nick Tershay, Owner and Founder of Diamond Supply Co. “This is an important moment in time and we are thrilled to be a part of the new film and share this collection with our fans.”

What do you think of the new McDonald's x Diamond Supply Co. x Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection? Let us know in the comments!