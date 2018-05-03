Jamie Foxx Offered ‘Spawn’ Movie Lead Role

Jamie Foxx has reportedly been offered the titular role in Todd McFarlane‘s upcoming Spawn movie.

According to That Hashtag Show, the Amazing Spider-Man 2 villain actor was offered the part but nothing has been agreed to just yet. Foxx has previously expressed interested in playing Spawn.

“Foxx has yet to sign on for the role and his decision may ultimately be a major factor in how fast this project gets off the ground,” the report says. “Should he, or another actor quickly take on the role, however, they’ll be sharing the spotlight with another lead.” The shared lead claims that Al Simmon’s screen time will be shared with Twitch Williams, one of the popular Sam and Twitch characters. Twitch and Spawn will therefore be working together to track down some enemies of New York City.

McFarlane, who will be directing the film, offered some major updates to ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con in October of 2017.

“By getting Jason [Blum], it’s no longer theoretical,” McFarlane said. “I’ve been talking about it for years and years and years, to the point that I think people were tuning me out. I’d go, ‘No, no, no, the boulder is now starting to move.’”

At the time, McFarlane’s team had “just finished the script, we’re going to be budgeting it, and then we’ll go put the money together, and at that point then go to Hollywood, make our distribution deal,” McFarlane said.

McFarlane predicted the budget would be between $10 million and $12 million, a figure significantly lower than a standard comic book movie blockbuster, but one which will allow Spawn to breed McFarlane’s ideal sequels and franchises. “If we can do it and get the opening that I think we can get; if we get the same number of people that came 20 years ago, the same number of people, in today’s dollars that’s $40,000,000,” McFarlane said. “Then it will allow you again to go, let’s get to the next one, let’s get to the next one, let’s get to the next one. I’ve told people that at the end of the first movie there’s two directions you can go.”

He did promise back in October, the film was eyeballing some A-list talent. Foxx certainly fits such a bill.

The film has not locked in a location just yet but will look into places like Detroit, Cleveland, and Toronto as a means to capitalize on the filming incentives offered.

A release date for Spawn has not yet been announced.