‘Spawn’: Todd McFarlane Addresses How He Will Tackle Script Changes

Spawn creator Todd McFarlane has been working on bringing the character to a new live-action film for quite some time, with the casting of star Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner allowing the production to officially move forward. McFarlane recently shared with ComicBook.com how the two stars signing on will impact his writing process.

“It is a continuous, sometimes way too slow [process]. I make toys and comic books, and those happen quick, so I’m not used to this rhythm of Hollywood,” McFarlane shared of the writing process. “The deal that I made with both of them is that we’d get them on board, we sell the package, we get it all going into the studio and then I’d come back, circle back with them, and then I’ll address their notes.”

This new iteration of Spawn will bring with it many complicated visual effects sequences, which will require the support of the studio to provide the necessary budget. As such, McFarlane will have to find a happy medium between sticking with his creative vision and what the studio is willing to endorse.

“What I didn’t want to do was address their notes separately, find out that maybe there were cross-purposes or duplicating something, find out that the studio wanted me to change something, and then, all of a sudden, you’re fixing and un-fixing…I wanted to do it in a methodical way,” the writer explained. “Go, ‘Here’s what we want to sell, the studio gets it and they’re excited,’ they go, ‘Can you make these little tweaks?’”

With both Foxx and Renner clearly being excited about the upcoming project, McFarlane also wants to grant the stars the opportunity to contribute to the narrative and offer their input on how they see their characters coming to life.

“We do those, we get it past that, then I get Jamie and Jeremy in a room and we go, ‘Okay, now you guys are up, tell me what it is you want, let me talk to you about the characters a little bit more in depth, what’s your reaction to it?’” McFarlane explained. “I’ll take the notes, plug those in, get you guys to sign off, then we’ll go make the movie.”

McFarlane also detailed that, despite Foxx and Renner signing on for the project, it’s still a long way from heading into production, claiming that he hopes to shoot in June of next year.

