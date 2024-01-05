Speed Racer Actor Christian Oliver and His Two Daughters Killed in Plane Crash

Speed Racer actor Christian Oliver and his two young daughters were the victims of a plane crash. NBC News reports the 51-year-old Oliver (real name Christian Klepser) and his daughters, Madita Klepser (age 10) and Annik Klepser (age 12) were believed to be on board a plane that went down in the sea near a Caribbean island on Thursday. Also on board the plane was the pilot and owner, Robert Sachs. Four bodies were recovered. According to a Facebook post by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, the plane landed in the sea after experiencing difficulties.

The Facebook post reads, "A small, one (1) engine aircraft, Registration Number N4023B, owned and piloted by Mr. Robert Sachs of Bequia, crashed into the sea, one (1) nautical mile West of Petit Nevis, sometime after midday (earlier today). There were three (3) passengers on board, namely: Mr. Christian Klepser, 51 years old, from the United States of America, and his two (2) daughters, Madita Klepser and Annik Klepser, 10 and 12 years old, respectively."

The post continues, "The aircraft went airborne from the J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm about 12:11 p.m. for St. Lucia as its final destination. Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean. Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance. The SVG Coast Guard was informed and quickly traveled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead in the rescue efforts."

Christian Oliver played the snakeskin-wearing racer Snake Oiler in 2008's Speed Racer, a reboot of the original property that starred Emile Hirsch and Christina Ricci. He also had roles in 2006's The Good German and 2009's Valkyrie.

