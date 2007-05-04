Spider-Man 3 Reportedly Bringing Back Hannibal Buress and Martin Starr as Peter's Teachers

✖

There's been so many big casting announcements for Spider-Man 3 that it can be hard to remember the little guys. However, it's no being announce that comedic actors Martin Starr and Hannibal Buress are coming back for Spider-Man 3, as Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) science teacher Roger Harrington, and gym teacher Andre Wilson (respectively). That might not seem all that exciting compaired to the thought of major franchise actors like Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Alfred Molina, and Emma Stone all returning - but in the context of Spider-Man 3 presumed storyline, it could actually matter to these two back!

Spider-Man: Far From Home ended with Peter Parker's Spider-Man identity exposed to the world, with the young hero seemingly having to go on the run. However, while Peter may want to run and hide, his world of family and friends may not actually be safe. Homecoming set some pretty nasty villains on Spider-Man's trail, and men like Mac Gargan (Michael Mando) would definitely hurt Peter's loved ones to get to him. Spider-Man may have to stick closer to home than he ever has.

More importantly, Martin Starr and Hannibal Buress are great comedians in their own, respective, rights. Buress was key in pulling off Spider-Man: Homecoming's little Captain America video cameo; Starr has been a funny deapan joker playing a teacher who seems to have quite a few haunting traumas in his career as an educator. Thanks to Peter being one of his ace students, Harrington has a whole new sets of a traumas to add to his collection. This would be Buress's second appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; Martin Starr's Harrington has actually been on quite an MCU arc. Before becoming a teacher in NYC, Roger Harrington was just a student, studying at Culver University. His life changed forever on the day that Harrington let a stranger use the computer lab - a stranger who turned out to be Bruce Banner (see: The Incredible Hulk). Banner's rampage at Culver was one of the formative moments of the MCU.

In addtition to Hannibal Buress and Martin Starr, the lastest Spider-Man 3 casting report from Illuminerdi points to some additional roles also being filled. One is an "Agent" role for either a male or female, which is supposedly a New Yorker type. The other is a "Detective" played by a BIPOC, with names like Michael K. Williams and Marwan Kenzari mentioned as potential actors.

Spider-Man 3 is set to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.