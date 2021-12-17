Spider-Man 3: Mysterio Easter Eggs Spotted on Set

✖

Some quick-eyed Spider-Man fans have noticed references to Mysterio popping up on the Spider-Man 3 set. The images are circulating on Twitter and @atlanta_filming threw those pictures out on Instagram to start all the fervor. On a newsstand, there are multiple posters of both “I Believe” with the villain’s trademark fishbowl and another paper that reads “Citizens to Defend Spidey.” Now, the ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home showed the Wall-Crawler prevailing over Mysterio, but at great cost. Jake Gyllenhaal’s character might have “died” (jury’s still out on that one), and he managed to frame the teenage hero for his death. If that weren’t bade enough, the warped stagehand outed Spider-Man’s secret identity. Most fans had accepted that Tom Holland would be on the run during this film, but maybe this reference could change some of that thinking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Filming (@atlanta_filming)

During a set visit on Far From Home, both director Jon Watts and producer Eric Carroll were asked about the possibility of Mysterio returning. These reveals seem to dump more gasoline on the theory of them returning. Fans are only going to run with that theory more and more in the coming months as more material from filming spills onto the web. That, along with the name of the film are some of the fandom's top questions.

“We wanted to find our ‘in’ and similar to what we did with Mordo in Doctor Strange,” Carroll explained. “We wanted to give them time to have relationships so when and if we get to do something different with Mysterio, it really feels like a betrayal... and we’re hopefully setting the stage for something really spectacular and that feels really Spider-Man, which is, again, if we get to do something else with this character, then they’ve already got this really personal relationship.”

“If the movie keeps asking this question of ‘Who’s going to be the next Iron Man?’ and Spider-Man is finally shaking that legacy and starting to finally chart his own path and step up in his own way, I thought it would be really ironic to rob him of that opportunity to reveal himself of the world,” Watts added. “In this movie that’s all about exploring truth and self-deception, it felt like an interesting ironic twist for Mysterio to essentially win by making Peter’s biggest secret public knowledge.”

Will we see Mysterio in Spider-Man 3? Let us know down in the comments!