Spider-Man 3 vs Dark Knight Rises Debate Has Movie Fans Heated

Like all great online debates, it started with an unprompted tweet from an anonymous account proclaiming that Spider-Man 3 was, and always will be, better than The Dark Knight Rises. Since the internet has precisely no chill, and negative amounts of it when it comes to comic book movies, both films began to trend online as arguments broke out regarding which final chapter in a trilogy was the superior movie. It’s an exercise in futility, but battle lines have been drawn and stones have been thrown. We’ve collected some of the arguments that don’t take personal preference into account below for you to decide.

How do we even begin to compare The Dark Knight Rises with Spider-Man 3? Well they’re both the final chapter in a critically acclaimed and commercially successful superhero film series, both of which were met with some trepidation and lowered reception than their predecessor. Both had big shoes to fill as their films that came before them remain heralded as the all-time greats of the subgenre, perhaps the argument of “which is better” should have been about the second films in each of these franchises.

Spider-Man 3 is infinitely better

Spider-Man 3 is infinitely better than The Dark Knight Rises. This ain't even a contest https://t.co/2BfQ8TiRqu — Kris With a K ™️ (@FinalGuyKris) April 14, 2022

The Dark Knight Rises, it’s a masterpiece

I’m seeing way too many mfs on here hating on The Dark Knight Rises, it’s a masterpiece and one of the best cbms idc what anyone says pic.twitter.com/K14TjI55tN — Carter 🦍 (@H11mGuy) April 14, 2022

Spider-Man 3 is beyond clear

https://twitter.com/killacamsmink/status/1514601102989164559

TDKR by a landslide

THE DARK KNIGHT RISES, and it's by a landslide. I defend both, but RISES is a far better movie in every single respect. https://t.co/G0Th8PR7lE — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) April 14, 2022

One of these is a forgettable film

one of these movies is a forgettable film that presents three unsatisfying villains who assist the trilogy in crawling up its own ass, and the other movie is Spider-Man 3 https://t.co/tdMkqWUwvH — David M Willis! (@damnyouwillis) April 14, 2022

How’s this a debate?

SPIDER-MAN 3: Awful plot, mediocre acting, cringe moments & a conclusive movie that was totally uncalled for.



THE DARK KNIGHT RISES: A Nolan movie with some amazing acting, fitting story, great cinematography, top-tier music & a perfect conclusion.



HOW'S THIS A DEBATE??????? 😭 https://t.co/ZLx7ooecWI pic.twitter.com/LJm5OP837c — Ayush (@abasu0819) April 14, 2022

Spider-Man 3 gets better every time

Spider-Man 3 gets better every time I watch it and the exact opposite happens every time I rewatch Rises https://t.co/fpfwqAU33r — Legend | Thank You Toriyama (@FearedLeyendo) April 14, 2022

RT…

Nobody is ready for the discussion

Spider-Man 3, easily.



Nobody is ready for the discussion that 90% of that film is fantastic, and the 10% that isn't is extremely entertaining. https://t.co/xJ5WdW9CcU — Oziach (@RevivedOziach) April 14, 2022

