Spider-Man 3 vs Dark Knight Rises Debate Has Movie Fans Heated

Like all great online debates, it started with an unprompted tweet from an anonymous account proclaiming that Spider-Man 3 was, and always will be, better than The Dark Knight Rises. Since the internet has precisely no chill, and negative amounts of it when it comes to comic book movies, both films began to trend online as arguments broke out regarding which final chapter in a trilogy was the superior movie. It’s an exercise in futility, but battle lines have been drawn and stones have been thrown. We’ve collected some of the arguments that don’t take personal preference into account below for you to decide.
How do we even begin to compare The Dark Knight Rises with Spider-Man 3? Well they’re both the final chapter in a critically acclaimed and commercially successful superhero film series, both of which were met with some trepidation and lowered reception than their predecessor. Both had big shoes to fill as their films that came before them remain heralded as the all-time greats of the subgenre, perhaps the argument of “which is better” should have been about the second films in each of these franchises.
