Spider-Man: Brand New Day May Be Repeating a No Way Home Trick (But Marvel Fans Already Figured It Out)

After nearly five years without a solo outing, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is finally returning to theaters with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Rather than dropping a conventional trailer through official studio channels, Sony and Marvel orchestrated a sprawling 24-hour global reveal, enlisting Spider-Man fans from Lima to Tokyo to post two-second snippets of footage across their Instagram accounts before Holland himself premiered the full cut. Those glimpses were genuinely dense, featuring Mac Gargan (Michael Mando) back as Scorpion, Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle fully unleashed on the streets of New York, and Peter apparently undergoing a biological transformation that includes the development of organic web-shooters. With so much on display, it would be easy to take the trailer at face value. Some fans, however, are already convinced that what the footage is hiding matters far more than what it shows.

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The trailer’s closing sequence features Peter squaring off against a horde of red-clad ninjas that seem to be members of The Hand, the mystical criminal organization most recently seen tormenting Daredevil (Charlie Cox) throughout Netflix’s Defenders saga. However, the digital work in several frames has an unfinished quality that resembles a very specific moment in Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s marketing campaign. In that film’s trailer, Marvel’s visual effects team digitally erased Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s respective Spider-Men from the climactic battle against the gathered villains, preserving one of the MCU’s most celebrated surprise reveals for the theatrical experience. If the same methodology is being applied to Brand New Day, the Hand sequence may not be a solo confrontation at all, and the trailer could simply be deleting whoever is fighting alongside Peter on that rooftop.

¡MARVEL NOS VUELVE A ENGAÑAR CON EL TRAILER DE SPIDEY! 🕸️🚫🔍



Tal como pasó en el trailer de No Way Home donde borraron a los otros dos Spider-Man, en el nuevo avance de Brand New Day hay escenas que huelen a edición digital.



En la toma aérea de la batalla sobre los edificios,… pic.twitter.com/tmIM2Iyiw2 — SomosGeeks (@somosgeeksnews) March 18, 2026

Who Is Fighting The Hand Together with Spider-Man In Brand New Day?

Brand New Day is arriving with one of the most crowded villain rosters in Holland’s run as Spider-Man. Beyond Scorpion and The Hand, Tombstone (Marvin Jones III) is confirmed for the film, though notably absent from the trailer entirely, while Boomerang and Tarantula are showing up in the marketing material. The footage also teases a mind-control element, with an unidentified figure apparently bending other characters to their will. Combined with Peter’s forced biological evolution into a form with organic webbing, those details could be pointing to the Queen, a super-soldier villain with telepathic powers who Marvel Comics used to transform Peter Parker and give him organic webs in the comics. On top of all that, Mark Rufallo is returning as Bruce Banner, and possibly the Hulk, and Sadie Sink is playing a mysterious character rumored to be Jean Grey.

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

Given the four-year time skip established by the official synopsis of Brand New Day, it is unlikely that every confirmed character receives a fully developed arc. The structure of the film may instead rely on rapid-fire flashback sequences to account for Peter’s encounters with figures like Boomerang and Tarantula. If The Hand functions as one of those compressed past encounters rather than a present-day threat, the rooftop sequence could be hiding a team-up with any number of New York-based heroes who were active during that window. Given that The Hand is the signature adversary of Matt Murdock and that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres within days of the trailer’s release, there is a possibility that the trailer is concealing Cox from that scene. Conversely, if The Hand represents a present-tense threat in the film, a transformed Bruce Banner or Sink’s mystery character would be allies the trailer is holding back. Either way, the willingness of Sony and Marvel Studios to keep secrets out of a major marketing release means we’ll get some unexpected team-ups in the upcoming movie.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Do you think the trailer is hiding a secret team-up partner in the Hand sequence? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!