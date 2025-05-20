New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Might Spoil Three Major Marvel Villains

Brand-new villains might be making their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ever since star Tom Holland and director Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) swung into CinemaCon in March to tease the upcoming Spider-Man 4 — revealing the official title to be Spider-Man: Brand New Day — fans have been making educated guesses about the film’s villain(s). Would it be Mister Negative, the first major Spider-foe from the Brand New Day era of Marvel’s Spider-Man comics that inspired the title? Or might Stranger Things star Sadie Sink (rumored to be playing the X-Men’s Jean Grey) be portraying a villainess instead?

According to leaks from the Disney Blockbuster Consumer Products presentation that took place in Las Vegas on Monday night, peeks at Disney’s upcoming slate — including 2026’s The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, Toy Story 5, and Avengers: Doomsday — have reportedly revealed the Spider-Man: Brand New Day villains to be Tombstone, Boomerang, and the Scorpion. (Disney, which co-financed Spider-Man: No Way Home with Sony, also owns the Spider-Man merchandising rights.)



The intel comes from attendee Chris Higashi (@trusthigashi) in a post on Instagram, which you can see below.

2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming — which pit Peter Parker (Holland) against the Vulture (Michael Keaton) and his accomplices, the Shocker (Bokeem Woodbine) and the Tinkerer (Michael Chernus) — also teased a vengeful Mac Gargan (Michael Mando) becoming the stinger-tailed Scorpion, although that post-credits scene still has yet to pay off.

The Scorpion

In the comics, scientist Dr. Farley Stillwell transformed Gargan into the Scorpion as part of a J. Jonah Jameson-financed scheme to destroy Spider-Man in 1964’s Amazing Spider-Man #20. As the Scorpion, Gargan was granted super strength, speed, and stamina, and was equipped with a battle suit, pincers, and electro-mechanical tail that has stung Spidey more than once. Gargan’s grudge against Spider-Man and Jameson made him one of the wall-crawler’s most lethal foes, and he later became the host of the Venom symbiote.

Gargan isn’t the only Scorpion: the Madripoor-born and A.I.M.-mutated Carmilla Black took the name Scorpion as a S.H.I.E.L.D. operative, and Silvio Manfredi, AKA the crime boss Silvermane, made the assassin Elaine Coll the new Scorpion in 1995’s Spider-Man: The Power of Terror #2 at a time when Gargan was retired. (However, Coll quickly changed her name to Scorpia.)

Tombstone

Tombstone was born Alonzo “Lonnie” Lincoln, a childhood friend of future journalist and The Daily Bugle editor-in-chief Joe “Robbie” Robertson. Originally a mob enforcer who has worked for Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime, the chalk-skinned Tombstone made a name for himself as a Harlem-based crime lord. His super strength and super-strong skin has made him a formidable foe for Spider-Man, and he eventually succeeded Fisk as the new Kingpin of New York City.

Boomerang

Boomerang is Fred Meyers, an Australian-born baseball pitcher turned assassin and costumed mercenary. Initially hired as a Hydra operative in Tales to Astonish (starring the Hulk), Boomerang was later equipped with an arsenal of weapons funded by Tony Stark’s chief business rival, Justin Hammer, who outfitted him with trick boomerangs like bladed “bladerangs” and razor-edged “razorangs.” Boomerang bounced around as a contract killer in the pages of Iron Fist, Defenders, and Marvel Team-Up, but became a member of Spider-Man’s rogues gallery after he tried to replace the marksman-assassin Bullseye as Kingpin’s enforcer.

It was Wilson Fisk who first sent Boomerang after Spider-Man, and the killer kept coming back, first as a member of the Sinister Syndicate — a group of Spider-villains including the Rhino, the Beetle, Hydro-Man, and Speed Demon — and then as part of the Masters of Evil, the Assassin’s Guild, and the Thunderbolts. After forming a new, short-lived Sinister Six (in the Superior Foes of Spider-Man), Boomerang became Peter Parker’s roommate in the recent Amazing Spider-Man comic run written by Nick Spencer in 2018. As it happens, Fred and Peter became roomies at a time when their mutual enemy, the Kingpin, became Mayor Wilson Fisk — who has officially outlawed vigilantes like Spider-Man in Daredevil: Born Again.

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.