‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Viewers are Thinking the Film Thanks Zack Synder and Christopher Nolan

There’s some confusion about the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse credits and we want to make sure the record is set straight.

We’re sorry to say it, but the latest film to feature iconic Marvel Comics characters is not thanking Zack Synder and Christopher Nolan, two directors known for their work in DC films.

Synder is best known for directing Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and part of Justice League. Nolan took the DC helm before the current movie universe existed, directing all three films in The Dark Knight Trilogy.

As ScreenRant so wisely points out, the names seen in the credits are only Nolan and Zack. Not only is there no Christopher in front of the Nolan and no Synder behind the Zack, but they’re clearly listed under the “production babies” section of the credits.

“How that got twisted around to be about the directors of The Dark Knight and Justice League, respectively, is anyone’s guess,” ScreenRant writes.

This wasn’t the only Twitter user to make the assumption. Others were quick to draw the same conclusion, which is understandable when your brain is in superhero mode.

While ScreenRant correctly points out that this type of mistake is harmless, we should still get in the habit of fact-checking things we see on social media.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was directed by Peter Ramsey, Robert Persichetti Jr., and Rodney Rothman, who also co-wrote the film with its producer, Phil Lord.

The movie follows multiple versions of the friendly neighborhood hero, including the iconic Peter Parker (voiced by Jake Johnson). The main Spider-Man of the story is Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), who who was created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli for Marvel Comics back in 2011.

The animated feature also stars Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), Mahershala Ali (Uncle Aaron), Liev Schreiber (Wilson Fisk), Nicolas Cage (Spider-Man Noir), John Mulaney (Spider-Ham), Kimiko Glenn (Peni Parker), Lily Tomlin (Aunt May), Brian Tyree Henry (Jefferson Davis), and Luna Lauren Velez (Rio Morales).

Catch all of the animated spideys in theaters now!