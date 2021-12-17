Marvel Fans Eager for Fantastic Four From Spider-Man Director Jon Watts: “In Safe Hands”

Spider-Man director Jon Watts is taking another swing at the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Fantastic Four — and Marvel’s First Family are “in safe hands,” according to Spider-Man: No Way Home moviegoers. After helming the rebooted Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) first solo outing in the MCU in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, and taking the web-slinger for a second spin in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, Watts’ high school trilogy concludes with the Dec. 17 opening of No Way Home. As audiences experience the certified fresh new movie webbing up opening weekend records across the globe, fans are already anticipating the Watts-directed Fantastic Four reboot in development at Marvel Studios.

Announced by Marvel Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige during Disney Investor Day in December 2020, Marvel’s Fantastic Four is the fifth live-action film featuring the superhero team. Including producer Roger Corman’s unreleased 1994 film The Fantastic Four, the Stan Lee and Jack Kirby co-created superheroes starred in 20th Century Fox’s 2005 Fantastic Four, its 2007 sequel Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and the 2015 reboot Fant4stic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The foursome — Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing — and their villains, including the likes of Doctor Doom and Galactus, are among the characters now available to Feige’s Marvel Studios following Disney’s 2019 acquisition of 21st Century Fox. At that year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Feige said he’s “extremely excited about those characters, and about bringing Marvel’s first family up to the sort of platform and level they deserve.”

Marvel Studios has not set a release date or announced the cast of Fantastic Four. Asked about a cast reveal this past summer, Feige told ET Online, “I don’t think it’s soon. We’ll see what happens with upcoming gatherings and fan events where we can release more news. I hope sometime in the near future.”

Until then, here’s what the Twitter-verse is saying about Fantastic Four after watching Watts’ Spider-Man finale:

From @protocol_36

Fantastic Four is about to be… well FANTASTIC! pic.twitter.com/bEp2A0zJtC — Protocol 36 🇵🇸 (@protocol_36) December 17, 2021

From @TheQuiver_

FANTASTIC FOUR IS IN SAFE HANDS WITH JON WATTS I PROMISE YOU — Ollie🏹 (@TheQuiver_) December 15, 2021

From @dkdynamite1

Not kidding when I say #SpidermanNoWayHome was everything I wanted it to be and more.. It was quite literally Spiderman Endgame



I now trust Jon Watts even more to direct Fantastic Four in a few years. Hoping for another Holland trilogy 🕸 — dkdynamite (@dkdynamite1) December 17, 2021

From @GodEmperorBoss

https://twitter.com/GodEmperorBoss/status/1471906398225121281

From @JakeyButNot

The Fantastic Four legitimately could not have a better director than Jon Watts. It's in safe hands. — FlakeyJakey (@JakeyButNot) December 17, 2021

From @DailyPowrRangrs

John Watts is gonna make the best Fantastic Four movie . — 2000sClark (@SpiderKen1995) December 15, 2021

From @RICHARDLNEWBY

https://twitter.com/RICHARDLNEWBY/status/1471680161741516808

From @Filminformant1a

https://twitter.com/Filminformant1a/status/1470658097266008064

From @GreyGooseJedi

After watching #SpiderManNoWayHome I can now say that I'm confident in Jon Watts directing the MCU's Fantastic Four movie! 👏 pic.twitter.com/15hsXKbrIQ — Gio Ramos (@InsiderGio) December 17, 2021

From @heavyspoilers

With Jon Watts directing Fantastic Four I really hope we get something along these lines too pic.twitter.com/Kjko8Ntx5v — Heavy Spoilers (@heavyspoilers) December 17, 2021

From @tyler_freshcorn