Spider-Man: No Way Home Has Undiscovered Easter Egg (But It’s Not a Marvel Reference)

Marvel movies have a reputation of being filled with clever Easter eggs, especially when those Marvel movies are dealing with the never-ending possibilities of the multiverse. The most noticeable of these Easter eggs hint at other corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or perhaps pay homage to the beloved characters and creators from Marvel Comics that inspired the films. Then again, there are those incredibly deep cut Easter eggs that almost no fan will be able to notice, even on repeat viewings. That appears to be the case for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the well hidden Easter egg actually has nothing to do with Marvel at all.

Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts and longtime collaborator Christopher Ford recently spoke to Screen Rant about their recent co-creation, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Watts explained in the interview that No Way Home has a reference to the short film projects that he and Ford used to make and publish on YouTube. Unsurprisingly, no one has picked up on it yet.

“I will preface this by saying there is an Easter egg in No Way Home that no one has found,” Watts explained. “It’s a hard one, but people found a lot of our intentionally placed Easter eggs. There was also a thing where people find Easter eggs that we didn’t put there. We’re like, ‘Yeah, great.’ And then there’s some very, very deep-cut references to dumb videos that Ford and I made on YouTube a long time ago.”

“Yeah, it’s like people pick up the ones that are from super famous movies. And then the ones that are references to our own short films, somehow people don’t know those ones,” joked Ford.

Before making their jump to the feature film scene with 2014’s Clown, Watts and Ford made several short films together that they released on YouTube. The hidden Easter egg in Spider-Man: No Way Home apparently references one of those movies, which are now more than a decade old, but there’s no telling which one.

Watts certainly isn’t the only Marvel filmmaker to leave behind an impossible-to-find Easter egg in one of his movies, though his might be the most obscure. James Gunn has famously spent years teasing Marvel fans about a major Easter egg hidden within Guardians of the Galaxy. There are entire fan communities on the Internet dedicated to trying to crack the code and figure out what Gunn left behind.