Marvel Fans Guess at Sinister Six Roster on Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster

Marvel fans are posting their reactions to the first official poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home and guessing which villains might form the Sinister Six. The poster revealed by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios on Sunday unleashes the Multiverse as Spider-Man (Tom Holland) battles Doctor Octopus (Spider-Man 2‘s Alfred Molina) and the Green Goblin (Spider-Man‘s Willem Dafoe), revealing the explosive first look at the sinister supervillain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Get a closer look at the gliding goblin below and other details teasing the returns of Electro (The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Jamie Foxx) and Sandman (Spider-Man 3‘s Thomas Haden Church).
Sony Pictures President Sanford Panitch confirmed earlier this year there “actually is a plan” to crossover Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and Marvel’s MCU, telling Variety, “I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed.”
“The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin,” continued Panitch of Marvel Studios chief and Spider-Man producer Kevin Feige. “There’s an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that’s the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There’s lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen.”
See what Marvel fans are saying about the sinister new poster below. Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.