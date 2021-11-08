Marvel Fans Guess at Sinister Six Roster on Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster

Marvel fans are posting their reactions to the first official poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home and guessing which villains might form the Sinister Six. The poster revealed by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios on Sunday unleashes the Multiverse as Spider-Man (Tom Holland) battles Doctor Octopus (Spider-Man 2‘s Alfred Molina) and the Green Goblin (Spider-Man‘s Willem Dafoe), revealing the explosive first look at the sinister supervillain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Get a closer look at the gliding goblin below and other details teasing the returns of Electro (The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Jamie Foxx) and Sandman (Spider-Man 3‘s Thomas Haden Church).

go ahead, zoom in on those details 👀 — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) November 8, 2021

Sony Pictures President Sanford Panitch confirmed earlier this year there “actually is a plan” to crossover Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and Marvel’s MCU, telling Variety, “I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed.”

“The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin,” continued Panitch of Marvel Studios chief and Spider-Man producer Kevin Feige. “There’s an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that’s the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There’s lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen.”

See what Marvel fans are saying about the sinister new poster below. Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.

From @rawat_kshitij

Theory: Three Spideys (and perhaps Doctor Strange) are going to fight the Sinister Six (Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Sandman, Vulture, Sandman, and Electro). https://t.co/pPNmKh0Yh1 — Kshitij Rawat (@rawat_kshitij) November 8, 2021

From @Agent_of_SWORD

https://twitter.com/Agent_of_SWORD/status/1457568413794988032

From @MengetsuSetsuna

Electro, Sandman, Green Goblin, Doc Ock and Sand Man. Yeah I feel like Sinister Six is happening in this movie. Gonna be the final MCU film with him in it. Feels sad but, we seem to be in for an amazing send off 😭 https://t.co/KSeuB3403e — Mengetsu #BLM 🇵🇷 (@MengetsuSetsuna) November 8, 2021

From @kalebmohawks

4 signs of villains. Goblin, Sandman, Electro, and Doc Ock. There could possibly be two more if it were a true sinister six vs the three Spider-Men…hypothetically. Can’t wait for December 17 https://t.co/UKH467vQf3 — Kay HR 𝕏 (@kalebmohawks) November 8, 2021

From @allacasandile

The Sinister Six is coming!👀 https://t.co/HpfPvHmMcb — ΛLLΛN / Coffee Architect (@arlacas) November 8, 2021

From @Cous161

Just give us two more villains and we got a sinister six https://t.co/fDGmurdDMw — Jake Mancuso (@Cous161) November 8, 2021

From @c4spoilers

The new official poster for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ gives us our first look at the return of Willem Dafoe’s #GreenGoblin. #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/cM3WdUiNTQ — Careful 4 Spoilers (@c4spoilers) November 8, 2021

From @SpiderManNews5