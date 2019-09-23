Spider-Man Screenwriter Back on Indiana Jones 5

When the Walt Disney Company purchased Lucasfilm, the writing was on the wall that the Star Wars franchise would be continuing for the foreseeable future. But they also assumed control of another fan-favorite franchise that they plan to continue, with actor Harrison Ford returning to reprise his iconic role of Indiana Jones in a brand new movie set to release in a couple years. But there are still questions about the progress of Indiana Jones, especially after the fifth film in the franchise was delayed.

Now writer David Koepp, who worked on the original Spider-Man film with Sam Raimi, has admitted that he’s returned to working on the script for Indiana Jones 5 after being replaced earlier.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I actually am again. I’m working on it again,” Koepp said in an interview with Den of Geek. “We’re still trying. And I think we’ve got a good idea this time. We’ll see.”

Spielberg confused everyone last year when he said they were ready to start filming, explaining that it should have already taken place by now during the 2018 Empire Awards.

“It’s always worth the trip when I get to work with this deep bench of talent coming out of the UK,” Spielberg said during his acceptance speech. “The actors, and the crew, the chippies, the sparks, the drivers — everybody who has helped me make my movies here, and will continue helping me make my movies here when I come back in April 2019 to make the fifth Indiana Jones movie right here.”

There have been a lot of rumblings surrounding a recasting for Indiana Jones in the future, but they’ll have to pry it out of Harrison Ford’s hands because he is here to stay.

“Nobody is going to be Indiana Jones,” Ford said on Today, when asked about a potential recasting. “Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.” He then added with a laugh, “This is a hell of a way to tell Chris Pine this. I’m sorry, man.”

Currently, the fifth Indiana Jones movie is set to start filming in April 2020, but we’ll see if the film suffers another setback with Koepp returning to the production to help with yet another bout of re-writes.

Indiana Jones is currently set to premiere in theaters on July 9, 2021.