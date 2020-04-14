Spider-Man Fan Imagines Michael Keaton as Joe Exotic in New Tiger King Meme

You likely already know this by now, but Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is all the rage across social media; released not even a month ago, the docuseries has since become one of the streamer’s most-watched programs. Now, it’s slowly making its way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As one astute Redditor points out, Michael Keaton‘s Vulture has a moment in Spider-Man: Homecoming that’s an awful lot like one of Joe Exotic’s most memed moments from Tiger King.

The meme, which you can see below, features Adrian Toomes (Keaton) as he gets his contract work taken away from Damage Control, saying Exotic’s “I’m never gonna financially recover from this” line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though the moment is the one thing from the series that has resulted in the most memes — outside of anything to do with Carole Baskin, that is — it stems from one of the darkest moments in the series. Shortly after a worker gets his arm mauled off by a tiger, Exotic — real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage — tells drops the line to the documentary crew, worried the bad press from the incident will result in the closure of Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.

If you’re one of the few who haven’t seen, Netflix’s official description of the hit docuseries can be found below.

“Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.”

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is now streaming on Netflix while Spider-Man: Homecoming can be seen on Hulu.