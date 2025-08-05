Spider-Verse’s Best Spider-Man Is Getting Their Own Movie

Sony Pictures is reportedly developing an animated Spider-Man spin-off movie for a fan-favorite Spider-Verse character. Spider-Man has a lot of different film adaptations and the bulk of them are actually very good. However, it does get a bit complicated. Unlike heroes like Iron Man and the Fantastic Four, Disney doesn’t actually own the rights to Spider-Man for movies. He’s loaned out to the company for MCU appearances by Sony, who has owned the film rights to Spidey for decades. Sony has held on to the character for years as a wise investment, even going as far as making villain spin-off movies without Spider-Man in order to try and find success outside of the MCU.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although the villain spin-offs bombed, Sony did succeed elsewhere. The animated Spider-Verse films starring Miles Morales have been massive hits, even getting an Oscar in the process. While there’s a long wait ahead for the third and presumed final film of the Miles Morales trilogy, Sony Pictures is planning a bigger future for its animated Spider-Man universe. There has been speculation that the company would continue to make animated Spider-Man movies after the release of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, even if Miles Morales isn’t at the center of them. Now, that appears to actually be happening.

Spider-Punk Is Getting His Own Spider-Man Movie Spin-Off

Image courtesy of Marvel Entertainment.

According to Deadline, Sony Pictures is working on a new animated Spider-Verse project centered around Spider-Punk, the punk rock Spider-Man voiced by Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya that makes a somewhat brief appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Spider-Punk will return in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, but he will also reportedly get his own movie which is being written by both Kaluyya himself and Ajon Singh. As of right now, plot details are being kept under wraps (or webs) so we don’t know much about the project, but it does sound like something that is gaining momentum internally.

As of right now, it’s unclear when this movie would release. It seems like something that would probably come after Beyond the Spider-Verse since Sony will likely want to dedicate as many resources as possible to getting that movie across the finish line. Sony is also making a live-action Spider-Noir TV series for Amazon Prime which will see Nicolas Cage reprising his animated Spider-Verse role in the flesh.

All of this is happening in addition to Spider-Man: Brand New Day starring Tom Holland, which began filming last week and seemingly has no connection to the various Spider-Verse projects at the moment. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige also noted that they were instructed not to touch Miles Morales in live-action until Sony is finished with its Spider-Verse trilogy, so fans shouldn’t expect to see Miles in the MCU anytime soon.