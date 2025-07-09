SpongeBob Visits the Underworld in Search for SquarePants Movie Trailer

SpongeBob SquarePants is coming to theaters with a brand new movie, and now fans have gotten the first look at what’s coming as SpongeBob and Patrick visit the underworld in the first trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Nickelodeon kicked off the 25th anniversary celebration for SpongeBob‘s original debut with the network last year, and fans have gotten to see the franchise explode in all kinds of ways with special new projects. These have included full feature films releasing with platforms like Netflix, but now it’s time for a proper return to theaters with its fourth theatrical film release.

SpongeBob SquarePants is the longest running children’s animated series not only running with Nickelodeon, but still running on television overall, and that success has carried over to theaters with each new movie. That trend is likely to continue with the launch of The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants later this year as SpongeBob and Patrick are going on a much bigger adventure with the Flying Dutchman that has really only been teased in the animated series itself. You can check it out in the trailer below.

When Does SpongeBob’s New Movie Come Out?

Produced by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies together with Domain Entertainment and MRC, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants will be hitting theaters across the United States on December 19th. The film is directed by Derek Drymon with a script from Pam Brady and Matt Lieberman and story by Marc Ceccarelli and Kaz and Pam Brady. Based on the animated series originally created by Stephen Hillenburg, the new movie is produced by Lisa Stewart, p.g.a., Pam Brady, Aaron Dem, with Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary as executive producers. The film is also rated PG for rude humor, some thematic elements, and mild language.

Mark Hamill joins the cast of The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants as the voice of the Flying Dutchman, replacing Brian Doyle-Murray from the original animated series. Also joining the cast for the new film are the likes of George Lopez, Isis “Ice Spice” Gaston, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola and Regina Hall. Mainstays from the animated series will be returning for the film to reprise their respective roles as well with Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, and Mr. Lawrence all confirmed for the cast (and heard in action with the new trailer).

What Is SpongeBob’s New Movie About?

As for what is going down in the new movie, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies tease what to expect from The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants as such, “SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends set sail in their biggest, all-new, can’t miss cinematic event ever…The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman – a mysterious swashbuckling ghost pirate – on a seafaring comedy-adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the deep sea, where no Sponge has gone before.”

With this being the fourth feature film in the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise hitting theaters, it’s likely going to offer all of the kinds of chaos that fans have come to love from the original animated series. It’s all going to be taken to a new level for the new medium, of course, so now it just remains to be seen how wacky it’s all going to turn out to be when it hits theaters later this year.