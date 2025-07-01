Spongebob Squarepants Has Finally Made One of His Biggest Dreams Come True

For over twenty-six years, Bikini Bottom’s most popular fry cook has been aiming to gain something that has been out of his grasp. Despite attending countless courses and working tirelessly to achieve a major goal, Spongebob Squarepants has long had difficulty in achieving something that would keep him behind the wheel. Now that the Nickelodeon series is in the throes of its sixteenth season, Spongebob has finally gotten his driver’s license. While this might be great news for Krusty Krab’s premiere employee, it is bad news for Bikini Bottom thanks to the titular character’s skills not exactly being up to par.

In a recent episode of the long-running Nickelodeon series titled “Exchange Student Driver,” Spongebob visits a driving school in the land of Klopnod. Ironically, this foreign undersea locale first appeared in the Spongebob Squarepants spin-off series, The Patrick Star Show, in the episode “Klopnodian Heritage Festival.” In this new land, Spongebob’s driving ability is just good enough for him to get his own driver’s license, hilariously printed on the side of a vegetable. Unfortunately for Spongebob, when he returns to Bikini Bottom, his driving skills almost end his home town and he realizes that now might not be the time for him to get behind the wheel. While Spongebob hands back his license, he briefly lived his dream.

SpongeBob finally has a driver’s license! pic.twitter.com/vI58W3Q1un — JayTheCartoonboss (Lola Loud’s biggest fan!) (@Jay97006362) June 29, 2025

Spongebob’s Reign

As of the writing of this article, Spongebob Squarepants is the longest-running animated children’s show on the market today. Premiering in 1999, the North American Nickelodeon series isn’t showing any signs of slowing down any time soon, meaning that Bikini Bottom might be able to hold onto its title for quite some time to come. Alongside the main series, spin-offs such as The Patrick Star Show and Kamp Koral have expanded on the undersea universe but that’s not all. The Nickelodeon franchise has released a handful of movies focusing on side characters like Plankton and Sandy Cheeks, proving that Spongebob doesn’t need to be the be-all, end-all for the series.

Last year, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with voice actor Tom Kenny about the longevity of Spongebob and Patrick, “The secret to the endurance of the characters is who they are as characters and how they interact with one another as characters. Individually, Spongebob and Patrick are cool but when you put them together, then you get a comedy team happening in the classic sense like Laurel and Hardy. That’s what we aspired to emulate anyway.” Luckily, fans won’t be saying goodbye to the animated characters any time soon as Nickelodeon has renewed the show for a seventeenth season that is planning to arrive next year. Fingers crossed that we’ll be able to see more of Spongebob’s dreams come true, even if only momentarily.

