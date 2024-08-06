Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Reveals Graves Disease Diagnosis

Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley has revealed that she’s been diagnosed with Graves’ Disease, an autoimmune disorder characterized by disruption in the thyroid. Speaking with Women’s Health, Ridley revealed her diagnosis and how she realized something was wrong. After filming an upcoming movie, Ridley spoke with an endocrinologist about the symptoms she was feeling which included fatigue, weight loss, hand tremors, and more, which prompted them to consider that those symptoms matched Graves’ Disease. Reflecting on learning about the disease, Ridley said, “It was funny, I was like, ‘Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,’ but turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can’t chill out.”

This interview marked the first time that Ridley has revealed her diagnosis publicly. “It’s the first time I’ve shared that [Graves’],” she shared. “It was funny, I was like, ‘Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,’ but turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can’t chill out.”

Ridledy continued, “We all read the stats about women being undiagnosed or underdiagnosed and sort of coming to terms with saying, ‘I really, actually don’t feel good’ and not going, ‘I’m fine, I’m fine, I’m fine, I’m fine.’ It’s just normalized to not feel good.”

“In the grand scheme of things, it’s much less severe than what a lot of people go through,” the actress offered. “Even if you can deal with it, you shouldn’t have to. If there’s a problem, you shouldn’t have to just [suffer through it].”

What Is Young Woman And The Sea About?

Here’s how Disney describes the emotional tale: “Young Woman and the Sea tells the story of Gertrude Ederle, the accomplished swimmer who was born to immigrant parents in New York City in 1905. Through the steadfast support of her older sister and supportive trainers, she overcame adversity and the animosity of a patriarchal society to rise through the ranks of the Olympic swimming team and complete the staggering achievement – a 21-mile trek from France to England.

“Young Woman and the Sea is directed by Joachim Rønning, with a script from Jeff Nathanson. The film is produced by Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who acquired the rights to Stout’s book back in 2015. In addition to Ridley, the cast of Young Woman and the Sea includes Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham, Kim Bodnia, Christopher Eccleston, and Glenn Fleshler.”

