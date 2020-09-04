Star Wars Reveals Detailed Look At Rey Skywalker's Yellow Bladed Lightsaber

✖

Star Wars has revealed a more detailed look at Rey’s yellow bladed lightsaber from The Rise of Skywalker. The Jedi’s new weapon from the end of that film was a big talking point last winter. There have been all sorts of discussion online about if it is the new version of her staff or if it was double-bladed. Well, Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection gives fans a much clearer look at Rey’s new tool in color pictures from the book (courtesy StarWarsNewsNet). The passage clarifies that her new weapon absolutely takes its look and feel from the staff and was used to create it. As well as some other details indicating that the armor is there for durability. And detailing how that rotating gear as ignition switch functions.

When it comes to The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm’s creative art manager Phil Szostak said that there were plans for Rey’s assembly of the blade to be a running plot throughout the film. "The lightsaber was going to be in more than just one shot at the end," Szostak told a fan. "There was going to be a subplot throughout the film showing Rey working on it at her bench, using the Jedi texts as a guide."