Book of Boba Fett Star Has Disappointing Update About Star Wars Future

Ming-Na Wen, who has portrayed Fennec Shand on Star Wars series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, shares a disappointing update about her future with the franchise. While promoting her new movie Karate Kid: Legends, the actress spoke with Screen Rant and was asked if she’ll be reprising Fennec in next year’s feature film The Mandalorian & Grogu. Wen revealed that she is not in the movie, though she expressed interest in returning to the galaxy far, far away at some point. She misses playing the fan-favorite bounty hunter.

“Well, I mean I’m not in it, but if I can be that would be great,” Wen said regarding The Mandalorian & Grogu. “I hope we see Fennec again. Yes, because I miss her too.”

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to hit theaters next May, becoming the first new Star Wars movie in seven years. Though plot details are being kept under wraps, rumors about the film indicate it’s essentially taking the place of The Mandalorian Season 4. Speculation is Lucasfilm isn’t moving forward with another season of the Disney+ series. If The Mandalorian & Grogu is a success, it will get a sequel. If it disappoints, it will mark the conclusion of Din Djarin’s story.

Wen debuted as Fennec Shand in a guest role during The Mandalorian Season 1 and was later promoted to a recurring cast member in Season 2. Along with Boba Fett, she helps Din rescue Grogu from Moff Gideon. Wen later starred in The Book of Boba Fett, which chronicled the titular bounty hunter’s attempt to seize control of the Tatooine underworld. Wen has also voiced Fennec on three episodes of the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Over the past handful of years, Wen has been a memorable presence in the Star Wars franchise, injecting Fennec with a confident, no-nonsense edge that makes the character one of the galaxy’s finest mercenaries. Given Fennec’s history with Din, some might have hoped that she would return to aid him in The Mandalorian & Grogu, so it’s disappointing to hear Wen isn’t in the film. However, her absence might make sense from a storytelling perspective. Fennec is running a crime family with Boba Fett, which probably takes up a lot of her time. The character didn’t appear in The Mandalorian Season 3, and Din has other allies he can call upon for help if he needs. It also sounds like he might be working closely with Sigourney Weaver’s character, who is part of the New Republic.

There’s always the chance Wen is being coy about her involvement with The Mandalorian & Grogu. Actors have lied about their roles in blockbuster films before. Since Lucasfilm is keeping so many details about the movie under lock and key, Wen could be doing her part to maintain some surprises. If she really isn’t in The Mandalorian & Grogu, there’s no telling when fans could reunite with Fennec. The Book of Boba Fett Season 2 doesn’t appear to be in the works (Ahsoka Season 2 is currently the only live-action Star Wars show in the pipeline), so the character’s on screen future is murky. Maybe there will be a spot for her in Dave Filoni’s New Republic era movie.