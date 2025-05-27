After Andor, What’s Next for Star Wars Fans?

Star Wars: Andor has concluded, leaving fans eager for what’s to come in a galaxy far, far away. Andor’s two seasons chronicled the events leading up to 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, fixating on Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) rise to a revolutionary leader. Although failing to achieve a cultural impact comparable to Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Andor‘s resounding critical success places it among the best-received Star Wars projects of all time. In the wake of Andor‘s riveting and complex story, one has to wonder what Star Wars’ upcoming slate has in store for the future. Some projects have been confirmed while others remain up in the air, and there is a lot to anticipate when it comes to forthcoming tales in the Star Wars universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since Dave Filoni was named Lucasfilm’s Chief Creative Officer in 2023, Star Wars has put out a variety of live-action TV series on Disney+, such as Star Wars: Ahsoka and Star Wars: The Acolyte, in addition to Andor Season 2. Meanwhile, the franchise has been noticeably absent in theaters, as Star Wars appears to be taking its time before returning to the big screen. Even so, fans of the franchise shouldn’t be too concerned, as Lucasfilm has concrete plans in both the TV and movie sectors of Star Wars. The following contains everything Star Wars lovers need to know about what’s next after Andor.

Everything We Know About Upcoming Star Wars TV Shows

Disney+ / Lucasfilm

With Andor‘s second and final season having aired, the next live-action Star Wars property to premiere on Disney+ will be Ahsoka Season 2. The next chapter of Ahsoka Tano’s (Rosario Dawson) story is currently filming. No release date has been made public, though Disney+ subscribers shouldn’t expect Ahsoka Season 2 to premiere any earlier than 2026.

Surprisingly, nothing else in the world of live-action Star Wars TV has been confirmed. It still isn’t certain whether The Mandalorian Season 4 is happening, as it’s likely the show’s future will depend on how Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu performs in theaters. Recently, it was reported that an upcoming Star Wars series helmed by Lost co-showrunner Carlton Cuse and his son Nick Cuse is in development. Plot details and release date information have been kept under wraps thus far.

Relating to animated projects, Star Wars: Visions Season 3 is set to premiere on Disney+ on October 29th. Further down the road, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, focusing on the famous Sith Lord Darth Maul, was announced in April and is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2026. Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord takes place between the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels.

Right now, it’s clear that Ahsoka Season 2 remains Lucasfilm’s primary focus in its TV endeavors. Fans might be pleased to learn that the franchise is slowing down its TV slate, given that many of its Disney+ releases, like 2022’s Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, 2024’s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and The Acolyte, didn’t even remotely compare to the triumphs of The Mandalorian and Andor. As a result of moving away from a packed TV schedule, it looks like Star Wars will ramp up its movie production again.

Everything We Know About Upcoming Star Wars Movies

Lucasfilm

Six years have passed since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opened in theaters, marking the last time the franchise graced the silver screen. Fortunately, the drought comes to an end in the next year with the release of The Mandalorian spinoff film, The Mandalorian and Grogu — which hits theaters on May 22, 2026. The story returns Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his baby apprentice Grogu to the forefront of Star Wars, chronicling their next big adventure together following The Mandalorian Season 3.

The following year, director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Gosling will team up in Star Wars: Starfighter, scheduled to release on May 28, 2027. Set roughly five years after The Rise of Skywalker, the movie exists as a standalone tale in the Star Wars universe with a unique set of characters. Production on Star Wars: Starfighter is slated to begin this fall.

Elsewhere, numerous Star Wars movies are in the works. Earlier this year, Simon Kinberg was confirmed to be developing a new Star Wars trilogy, while James Mangold’s film about the origin of the Jedi Order 25,000 years before Phantom Menace is also in development. Furthermore, the next installment centering on Rey (Daisy Ridley) and the New Jedi Order post-The Rise of Skywalker will be helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy after years of waiting to get off the ground with writers. Taika Waititi’s untitled Star Wars movie has been known publicly for years now, but it will eventually come to fruition. As of February 2025, Mangold and Waititi have not finished their scripts, per Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. Production timelines and release dates for all of the aforementioned projects have not been revealed.

Disney / Lucasfilm

Evidently, Star Wars has put together a substantial lineup of upcoming movies, yet some other titles have seemingly fallen into limbo. Filoni’s New Republic-era Star Wars film is still in early stages of development, thus there’s no telling when or if it will be released. In 2023, a sequel to Solo: A Star Wars Story revolving around Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) was reportedly switched from a TV series to a movie; however, updates on the project have been scarce. Finally, Patty Jenkins’ movie Star Wars: Rogue Squadron has faced extensive delays since its initial announcement in late 2020. Many fans believe Lucasfilm and Disney have shelved the film, but neither a cancellation nor a production update has been made public.

Despite a multitude of setbacks and unknowns regarding upcoming projects, Star Wars fans have reason to look forward to the franchise’s future. The Mandalorian and Grogu mark Star Wars’ long-awaited theatrical comeback, and the fan-favorite pair of characters have the chance to inject new life into Lucasfilm’s realm of movies following the poorly-received Rise of Skywalker. A hopeful return to form on the big screen and a steadier flow of high-quality shows on Disney+ could spell a bright new era for Star Wars. Although fans still await more concrete updates on most of the upcoming Star Wars films, the filmmakers’ attached and known story details indicate an encouraging sense of ambition on the part of Lucasfilm.

Current List of Confirmed Star Wars Projects

TV – Star Wars Visions 3 (Oct. 2025)

TV – Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord (2026)

TV – Ahsoka Season 2 (TBA)

TV – Untitled Star Wars Series from Carlton & Nick Cuse (In Development)

Movies – The Mandalorian & Grogu (May 2026)

Movies – Star Wars: Starfighter (May 2027)

Movies – New Star Wars Trilogy from Simon Kinberg (In Development)

Movies – Taika Waititi’s Star Wars Film (In Development)

Movies – James Mangold’s Jedi Order Origin Film (In Development)

Movies – Rey’s New Jedi Order Film (In Development)

All episodes of Star Wars: Andor are available to stream on Disney+.