Giancarlo Esposito Teases Star Wars Return (Is He in The Mandalorian & Grogu?)

Despite Moff Gideon seemingly dying in The Mandalorian Season 3, Giancarlo Esposito has teased his possible return to the Star Wars franchise. In an interview with Empire, the actor reflected on his time playing one of the galaxy far, far away’s most dangerous antagonists and expressed his desire to reprise the role at some point in the future. While he couldn’t say for sure when exactly Moff Gideon could possibly come back, Esposito believes “there’s more road” to explore with the character in a future Star Wars project.

“There is a big movie coming out that’s focusing on Mando and The Child. I can’t say it’ll be that,” Esposito said, referencing director Jon Favreau’s upcoming film The Mandalorian & Grogu. “But I hope to be able to join that franchise again, because I think there’s more road for Moff Gideon.”

Esposito appeared in all three seasons of The Mandalorian on Disney+. Moff Gideon was the show’s primary antagonist, ruthlessly pursuing Grogu so he could use the youngster’s Force abilities to enhance an army of clones he had created. Gideon appeared to have perished in the Mandalorian Season 3 finale following a confrontation with Din Djarin, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Grogu. He was caught in an explosion when Mandalorian Axe Woves crashed a cruiser into Gideon’s base.

The Mandalorian & Grogu, the first new Star Wars movie since 2019, is scheduled to premiere in May 2026. Several details about the film are being kept under wraps for the time being, including its full cast. The likes of Jeremy Allen White and Sigourney Weaver are set to appear in the film, with the former reportedly voicing Jabba the Hutt’s son Rotta.

Like other blockbuster franchises, Star Wars is no stranger to fake-out deaths, so it wouldn’t necessarily be a shock if audiences saw Moff Gideon again. Esposito is a widely acclaimed performer, and if Lucasfilm can organically find a spot for his return, it would arguably be a wasted opportunity if the studio didn’t take advantage of that. Gideon could be an even more intimidating threat on a quest for revenge after Din thwarted his clone plan. Whether this transpires in The Mandalorian & Grogu remains to be seen; Lucasfilm is keeping many aspects close to the chest, and a veteran actor like Esposito knows what he can and cannot say in interviews. If Esposito is in the movie, Lucasfilm is waiting for the right time to announce his role. Perhaps the upcoming panel at Star Wars Celebration in April will have further details.

As of this writing, The Mandalorian Season 4 has not been officially announced (though it is reportedly in development). It’ll be interesting to see what happens to this corner of the Star Wars universe moving forward. Dave Filoni is also working on a New Republic era movie that will serve as a culmination for storylines depicted on series like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. It’s possible Gideon could appear there depending on how that story develops. Even if a Gideon return isn’t imminent, Esposito’s interest means Lucasfilm should at the very least hold discussions to see if there’s a way it could work. It would be great if the Emmy nominee got an opportunity to add to Gideon’s legacy.