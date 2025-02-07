Sigourney Weaver Teases Her Character’s “Position of Authority” in New Star Wars Movie

Sigourney Weaver sheds some light on her character’s role in the upcoming Star Wars movie The Mandalorian & Grogu. While the acting legend couldn’t share too many details, she did tease that she portrays someone of great importance. “I play a wonderful character who is, you know, in a position of authority,” Weaver said in an interview with GamesRadar+ while promoting Apple TV+’s The Gorge. She revealed that she’ll be giving orders to Din Djarin. “I have to send the Mandalorian out on a mission on the Outer Rim where all the bad stuff happens.”

The nature of Weaver’s role meant she got to share scenes with the adorable Grogu, which she said was her primary reason for joining the project. “[H]e’s a little badass too,” Weaver said, hinting at what’s in store for Grogu. “It’s going to be wonderful for people to see what Grogu is up to now because he’s grown up a little bit and is capable of much more than maybe we think just watching the series.”

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian & Grogu is a big-screen continuation of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, following the titular characters on their latest adventures. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the movie is scheduled to premiere in May 2026. Weaver first confirmed her role back in August 2024. The film’s cast also includes The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, who will voice Rotta the Hutt.

Even though The Mandalorian & Grogu won’t reach theaters until next summer, production reportedly wrapped in October 2024. Since then, fans have been following the rumor mill for additional updates; there’s speculation that Embo, a bounty hunter who debuted on animated series The Clone Wars, could serve as the film’s main villain. The Mandalorian & Grogu may also have an Imperial presence, with Jonny Coyne set to reprise his “Imperial Warlord” character from The Mandalorian Season 3.

Weaver’s mysterious authoritative figure could be how Lucasfilm replaces the character of High Magistrate Greef Karga. Carl Weathers, who portrayed Greef on all three seasons of The Mandalorian, passed away last year, and it is unknown how the studio will address that moving forward. Recasting the role is always an option, but seeing that Weathers quickly became a fan-favorite, it might be better if Greef is tastefully written out, with Weaver’s character moving into a leadership position on Nevarro. Another possibility is Weaver could be portraying a New Republic official who contracts Din to go on a dangerous mission. If The Mandalorian & Grogu is bringing back people from Moff Gideon’s Shadow Council, the New Republic will likely factor in somehow.

Regardless of who Weaver is playing, her veteran screen presence makes her an ideal fit to play a powerful person in the Star Wars universe. Over the course of her career, she’s injected many of her roles with a no-nonsense attitude, but she also has the range to showcase her characters’ vulnerabilities and sharp sense of humor. That combination sounds like a winning formula for what could be the next memorable Star Wars character, and it’ll be interesting to learn more about Weaver’s part in the build-up to The Mandalorian & Grogu. Even if she doesn’t have a ton of screen time, it’ll be fun to finally see her in the galaxy far, far away.