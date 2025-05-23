Natalie Portman Reveals the Hilariously Weird Star Wars Prop She Stole From the Prequels Set

Twenty-three years later, Natalie Portman is finally coming clean about what she stole from the Star Wars prequels sets. The actress, who is currently promoting her upcoming film, Fountain of Youth, stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week, where Colbert convinced Portman to share if she’s ever stolen anything from a movie set. Portman confessed that she took one of Anakin Skywalker’s (Hayden Christensen) Padawan braids during the making of Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones. “There were like 30 of them, ’cause he had to have a new one every, a freshie, you know?” Portman said.

When Colbert asked if anyone on the Attack of the Clones set knew if Portman stole one of Anakin’s braids, she pleaded the fifth. She also insinuated that this may be how director George Lucas finds out about her theft. However, if Lucas wants the braid back, he’s out of luck. “I lost it, so I can’t give it back,” Portman revealed.

It’s hard to choose what’s more insane here: that Portman misplaced a highly valued piece of Star Wars contraband, or that she stole one of Anakin’s braids despite portraying the most stylish character in the galaxy. Portman played Padmé Amidala in all three Star Wars Prequel films and wore some of the most intricate, memorable costumes ever to appear in that galaxy far, far away. So, one would think that if Portman would nick anything from the set, it’d be a piece of her iconic wardrobe. Or maybe a lightsaber or the blaster Amidala used in the Battle of Genosis?

Although, when taking her character’s forbidden romance with Anakin into consideration… It’s oddly romantic? Perhaps she wanted something small that could easily be smuggled off-premises. Either way, we doubt there’s much Lucasfilm can do to retrieve the missing braid now, and we hope that Lucas will forgive Portman for her theft. How very not Queen Amidala of her.

Perhaps Portman could return to braid to Lucasfilm’s props department if she followed Christensen’s lead by returning to the Star Wars Universe in one of its upcoming projects. Yes, Padmé is dead, but that hasn’t stopped Anakin from popping up in flashbacks in Obi-Wan Kenobi and scenes from the World Between Worlds in Ahsoka. Perhaps Portman’s Padmé could make a similar appearance. Portman seems game for it.

