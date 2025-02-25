Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Gets Epic New Poster for 20th-Anniversary Theatrical Release

It’s been a while since audiences have seen a new Star Wars movie on the big screen, but one of the franchise’s films is set to return to theaters to commemorate a milestone. Lucasfilm has announced that in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, the film will play in theaters for a one-week engagement beginning on Friday, April 25th. Screenings will be held “in U.S. theaters and select international territories.” Notably, the film will be shown in multiple formats, including 4DX. The special 4DX screenings boast “high-tech motion chairs that sync with over 21 effects, all designed to complement the narrative of the film.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Additionally, Lucasfilm unveiled a new Revenge of the Sith poster designed by graphic artist Matt Ferguson, highlighting Anakin Skywalker’s turn to the dark side. Check out the poster in the space below:

Released in 2005, Revenge of the Sith marked the conclusion of the prequel trilogy (and, for a while, the Star Wars film series). Upon its initial release, it received much stronger reviews compared to its two predecessors, with many praising the film’s tone and action set pieces. Revenge of the Sith was the second highest-grossing title worldwide of 2005, bringing in $849.9 million at the box office. Only Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire earned more.

This marks the second year in a row Lucasfilm has held anniversary screenings for one of the Star Wars prequels. Last year, The Phantom Menace returned to theaters in honor of its 25th anniversary. During that re-release, which was also for a limited time, the film grossed $19.4 million worldwide.

Since its original release, the only time Revenge of the Sith has played in theaters was for a May the 4th marathon in Australia in 2014 (a planned 3D re-release was scrapped). So this will mark the first time in two decades most of the world will have an opportunity to experience the movie on the big screen. That should create a sense of excitement for this re-release, especially considering how the prequel trilogy’s reputation has improved over the past couple of decades. It will be fun for fans to see Revenge of the Sith in theaters again, particularly if they opt for one of the premium formats. Those screenings seem to be aiming to provide experiences one can’t replicate at home.

The Revenge of the Sith re-release comes on the heels of Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, which takes place from April 18th-20th. It wouldn’t be surprising if the film was highlighted during the convention, perhaps with a 20th anniversary panel featuring cast members reflecting on the movie’s legacy. This will be a very busy period for Star Wars fans, as it’s also around the time Andor Season 2 premieres on Disney+.