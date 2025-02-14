43 Years Later, Star Wars Fans Agree This Is Still the Saddest Scene in the Franchise

The Star Wars franchise is known for providing audiences with hours of fun escapism, but it also knows how to deliver a hard-hitting dramatic moment when necessary. More than four decades after Return of the Jedi came out, most fans agree one of the movie’s scenes is the saddest in the entire franchise. On the Star Wars subreddit, one user started a thread sharing their pick for the saddest Star Wars moment: the now-infamous Ewok death that takes place during the Battle of Endor. In the scene, two Ewoks are running away from Imperial fire and are caught in an explosion. Only one of them survives, a heartbreaking realization that Ewok has when their companion never wakes up.

In the comments, others offered their own nominations, with Order 66 and the rancor’s death among the more popular picks. But several people agreed that the Ewok death is Star Wars’ most tear-jerking moment. One fan admitted that even as an adult they have to close their eyes during the scene because it’s too much to bear. Another said watching it is “absolutely brutal,” drawing parallels between the Ewoks and their pets.

The Ewoks have remained a divisive component of Star Wars lore among fans. Some were put off by the creatures’ cuddly appearance, believing George Lucas created them as a way to pander to the youngest demographic (a criticism that would be lobbied at Jar Jar Binks after The Phantom Menace debuted). Among the Ewoks’ biggest detractors is Oscar-nominated director Denis Villeneuve, who has called Return of the Jedi “a comedy for kids.” While many fans would love to see Villeneuve helm a Star Wars film, he isn’t interested, feeling the franchise was “derailed in 1983.”

On the flip side, Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone revealed the Ewoks were what influenced her to pursue an acting career. She considers the Ewoks to be “a beacon of Indigenous resistance,” as they played a significant role in defeating the Empire. While the Ewoks haven’t played a substantial role on-screen since Return of the Jedi, Lucasfilm continues to spotlight them in other canon materials, such as comics.

Regardless of how one feels about the Ewoks in general, there’s no denying the death scene in Return of the Jedi is deeply upsetting. Not only does it tap into the visceral emotional reaction one has when a cute animal is hurt, it also highlights the harrowing tragedy of war. The Ewoks were completely innocent, far removed from any galactic conflict until the Empire invaded their home. They made a choice to fight back likely knowing they would suffer losses, but it’s still very sad to see that realized. Even though these two were nameless and faceless among a crowd of Ewoks (From a Certain Point of View: Return of the Jedi includes a chapter that fleshes them out), the scene is just as emotional as the heroes of Rogue One dying or Rex and Ahsoka fighting for their lives during Order 66. Anyone can relate to the pain of losing someone close to them.

