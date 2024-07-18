New Star Wars Comic to Explore Ewoks After the Battle of Endor

With a number of beloved Star Wars comics set to come to an end in the coming months, fans have wondered what the future would hold for Marvel’s exploration of the galaxy far, far away, and today brings us an exciting update. Marvel Comics announced that the upcoming title Star Wars: Ewoks will highlight the beloved creatures that are native to Endor, and that we’d learn more about what happened in the aftermath of the Battle of Endor from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. With previous runs of Star Wars comics exploring the time between Star Wars: A New Hope and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and then between The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Ewoks might confirm other series will take place after Return of the Jedi. Star Wars: Ewoks hits shelves on October 9th.

“Forty years of EWOKS! Sometimes, a lot of the times, this job is just a dream — and for someone who grew up watching Return of the Jedi after every single Sunday Ski Trip, getting the chance to celebrate them and explore their world in the aftermath of the second Death Star’s fall is truly beyond belief,” writer Steve Orlando shared in a statement. “When I was young, the Ewoks got me in the door — Wicket was my hero, a young hero like me (like I was back then) going on adventures with Princess Leia herself! Now, as an adult, it’s an honor to challenge Wicket and bring all-new Ewoks to Bright Tree Village — but not just that! There’s a lot more to Endor that we’ll be seeing for the first time since the Ewoks animated series — this is a powerful world, a powerful ecosystem, and we’ll be exploring it like never before! Join us for a caper like no other as Wicket races against time to outwit a dangerous crew of Imperial Thieves and save the Forest Moon!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Editor Mikey J. Basso added, “The Ewoks are an often underestimated force in Star Wars. As a life-long Ewoks fan, I am EXTREMELY excited for the world to read this story and get a closer look into their world. It’s full of action, thrills, and heart. All things we’ve grown to love about Star Wars!”

Marvel Comics presents Star Wars: Ewoks

Per press release, “This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Ewoks’ continued adventures beyond the Star Wars films. The Ewok Adventure, also known as Caravan of Courage, followed up on the popularity of the adorable — but formidable — creatures who secured the Rebellion’s victory during the Battle of Endor in Return of the Jedi. To celebrate the anniversary and the Ewok’s mighty legacy, they’ll star in a new 4-issue limited comic series this October — Star Wars: Ewoks!”

“Star Wars: Ewoks will be written by Marvel superstar Steve Orlando (Scarlet Witch) and drawn by acclaimed artists Álvaro López (Extreme Venomverse) and Laura Braga (Star Wars: The High Republic). The series will take place in the aftermath of Return of the Jedi as the Ewoks must once again stand against a caravan of carnage to save their home! Fans can expect new insights into Ewok culture, the return of friendly faces like Wicket, and the introduction of all-new Ewok heroes!

“A team of Imperial-led bounty hunters and scavengers arrive on the Forest Moon of Endor searching for a secret cache of Imperial weaponry! Are they prepared to face off against the battle-ready Ewoks who took down so many of their ranks? Who is the mysterious new warrior Ewok returning to Bright Tree village, and what is their connection to Wicket W. Warrick?”

Star Wars: Ewoks hits shelves on October 9th.

Will you be checking out the new series? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!