Stoner Comedy Grandma's Boy Trends on Twitter Randomly

If you were a fan of raunchy stoner comedies in the mid-2000s, you might have been a little stunned to see that, yes, the 2006 movie Grandma's Boy picked up steam and became a top trending topic on Twitter this afternoon. The film began to trend after a post began circulating with a very bizarre and hilarious gaming set up was posted, which many fans quickly pointed out looked similar to the chair used by Joel Moore's bizarre character J.P. in the film. The film's star and co-writer Allen Covert even chimed in on the post with a behind the scenes fact. In any event, we've collected some of the tweets sending out their appreciation for the movie below!

For those that don't recall the film, or were not lucky enough to see it at as a teenager and thus develop an attachment to it, the comedy was a Happy Madison Production just after the height of Adam Sandler's company's peak. Produced, co-written by, and starring Covert, the film focuses on a stoner/professional video game tester that is forced to move in with his grandmother (Everybody Loves Raymond's Doris Roberts) and her elderly roommates.

The film also stars Linda Cardellini with other Sandler regulars Nick Swardson, Peter Dante, Rob Schneider, David Spade, and a pre-Superbad Jonah Hill. At the time of its release the film was a notorious bomb, earning $6.6 million at the box office on a $5 million budget and a 16% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite that it has quickly become a cult classic, with an estimated $34 million in DVD sales upon its release. The film even won the "Best Stoner Movie" award from the drug enthusiast publication High Times. Perhaps the wildest thing to say about the film now is that following the sale of 20th Century Fox the rights to the movie are now owned by The Walt Disney Company.