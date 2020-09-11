Stoner Comedy Grandma's Boy Trends on Twitter Randomly
If you were a fan of raunchy stoner comedies in the mid-2000s, you might have been a little stunned to see that, yes, the 2006 movie Grandma's Boy picked up steam and became a top trending topic on Twitter this afternoon. The film began to trend after a post began circulating with a very bizarre and hilarious gaming set up was posted, which many fans quickly pointed out looked similar to the chair used by Joel Moore's bizarre character J.P. in the film. The film's star and co-writer Allen Covert even chimed in on the post with a behind the scenes fact. In any event, we've collected some of the tweets sending out their appreciation for the movie below!
For those that don't recall the film, or were not lucky enough to see it at as a teenager and thus develop an attachment to it, the comedy was a Happy Madison Production just after the height of Adam Sandler's company's peak. Produced, co-written by, and starring Covert, the film focuses on a stoner/professional video game tester that is forced to move in with his grandmother (Everybody Loves Raymond's Doris Roberts) and her elderly roommates.
The film also stars Linda Cardellini with other Sandler regulars Nick Swardson, Peter Dante, Rob Schneider, David Spade, and a pre-Superbad Jonah Hill. At the time of its release the film was a notorious bomb, earning $6.6 million at the box office on a $5 million budget and a 16% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite that it has quickly become a cult classic, with an estimated $34 million in DVD sales upon its release. The film even won the "Best Stoner Movie" award from the drug enthusiast publication High Times. Perhaps the wildest thing to say about the film now is that following the sale of 20th Century Fox the rights to the movie are now owned by The Walt Disney Company.
jp’s office in grandma’s boy
prevnext
this is just jp’s office in grandma’s boy pic.twitter.com/9QJ8kuulny https://t.co/q1H8ZRtaxs— nick usen (@nickusen) September 11, 2020
Probably top 5 funniest movies all time
prevnext
Grandma's Boy is trending and just a reminder it's probably top 5 funniest movies all time for me. pic.twitter.com/Q6pFuTEYtv— Black Lives Matter, Morgan (@mport56) September 11, 2020
How could he see me?
prevnext
Grandma’s Boy is definitely in my top 3 stoner movies. pic.twitter.com/UlmfHcUNbJ— Alisun Jane (@AlisunJane) September 11, 2020
I could quote it practically word for word
prevnext
I don't know why Grandma's Boy is trending, but I've seen this movie so many times that I could quote it practically word for word. It still makes me laugh. pic.twitter.com/EiN7ueKrZO— Alexander the OK (@ThePhenomenalEX) September 11, 2020
#1 guilty pleasure movie
prevnext
Grandma's Boy is trending and I don't care why. #1 guilty pleasure movie. pic.twitter.com/3GeMPqGH5O— Ryan Jarrell (@fakeplasticryan) September 11, 2020
They really nailed the genius game dev
prevnext
Grandma’s Boy is trending?
They really nailed the genius game dev sales pitch. pic.twitter.com/z9PRIQh6yp— Naomi Kyle (@NaomiKyle) September 11, 2020
It’s one of the funniest movies ever
prevnext
Why is Grandma’s Boy trending? Because it’s one of the funniest movies ever. Plain and simple. pic.twitter.com/UnieFvwBHy— Neptune (@NeptunePirate) September 11, 2020
A comedy masterpiece
prevnext
I don't know why Grandma's Boy is trending, but put some respect on the name of a comedy masterpiece pic.twitter.com/ss6Hqbu7aB— Drody (@CodySnosrap) September 11, 2020
Eminently quotable
prevnext
Grandma's Boy is trending and it's unfairly classified as "just" a stoner movie, when in reality it's one of the best video game movies ever made. Eminently quotable. pic.twitter.com/CY2vcvpzaY— Gerwalk it out (but with proper social distancing) (@RidicBowe) September 11, 2020
"Funny from beginning to end"
prevnext
Grandma’s boy is trending? I never thought I’d see the day, in my top comedies. Funny from beginning to end, literally all the way through 😂— Ryan 🇮🇹 (@RyanGiallanzaa) September 11, 2020
Allen Covert chimes in
prev
Our awesome production designer Perry Blake made ours from an old dentists chair.— Allen Covert (@THATAllenCovert) September 11, 2020