Strangers: Chapter 3 Trailer Teases The Bloody Revenge Tour You’ve Been Waiting For

The Strangers have turned Maya’s life upside down over the course of the first two chapters in the series, but the time for revenge has arrived in The Strangers: Chapter 3. Over the course of the first two movies, fans have seen Maya put through the wringer, and while it might get worse before it gets better, the first trailer for The Strangers: Chapter 3 reveals that she is taking The Strangers down with her by the end of this twisted tale. You can watch the new trailer in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Madelaine Petsch reprises the role of Maya, and the trailer quickly jumps to the awful things Scarecrow has put her through. While Dollface is also in the fray, this film feels more like a true one-on-one battle between Scarecrow and Maya, who hopes to bury both of them in the dirt by the end of a wild and traumatic journey. Weapons are helpful, of course, but as we see in the trailer, if you’ve got a running truck, that can be just as effective a weapon.

Play video

There seems to be an even more complicated history featured in the third chapter, but after watching the trailer, Chapter 3 also looks to be one of the more action-oriented entries in the series to date, and there’s no holding back on the brutal kills either. It seems as if the trilogy is trying to go out on a high note, and you can judge if it’s on the way to landing the series in the trailer above.

What You Need To Know To Get Ready For The Strangers: Chapter 3

The Strangers: Chapter 2 didn’t reveal everything about the Strangers, but we did get a major reveal involving Pin-Up Girl, who was actually the waitress named Shelly that Maya and Ryan met before the events of the original film. Maya ultimately killed Shelly, which only sent Scarecrow and Dollface even further over the edge, though it wouldn’t take them much to get there.

The identities of Scarecrow and Dollface haven’t been revealed yet, but there are some clues that Gregory is the person in the Scarecrow mask. Dollface remains a major question mark, and every scene with Sheriff Rotter makes him look guiltier than ever, so hopefully these connections and identities will all finally be cleared up in Chapter 3.

At this point in the series, Maya has always tried to escape the killers or fight them, but in this trailer, we see scenes that have Maya in the mask and even attacking someone during a killing. That’s likely just a red herring, as we also see Maya on the run and fighting back with a shotgun against the Strangers at other points. The good news is the big finale is almost here, and most of it not all of those questions will finally be answered.

The Strangers: Chapter 3 hits theaters on February 6th.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!