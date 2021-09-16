Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (Sept. 17)

The weekend is finally upon us. As always, that means not only a break from work or school from most folks, but it’s also the time for all of your favorite streaming services to add new movies and TV for everyone to enjoy. This weekend, the likes of Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Peacock, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ are all set to add a ton of new titles to their lineups. In fact, the additions already started on Thursday morning.

Thursday saw four Jaws movies added to Netflix’s roster, along with the premiere of Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol on Peacock, the debut of The Harper House on Paramount+, and the first episode of FX and Hulu’s The Premise.

There’s even more in store over the next couple of days. Netflix will be releasing the first season of Chicago Party Aunt on Friday, along with the highly-anticipated third season of Sex Education. Over on Apple TV+, The Morning Show is set to begin its second season on Friday morning, with the streamer also releasing new episodes of hit shows like Ted Lasso and See.

For movie fans, the biggest streaming event of the weekend will be over on HBO Max, with the debut of the latest film from Clint Eastwood, Cry Macho. The movie is premiering on HBO Max the same day it hits theaters.

You can check out the weekend’s full streaming lineup below!

Netflix

SEPTEMBER 16

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — NETFLIX FAMILY

My Heroes Were Cowboys — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

SEPTEMBER 17

Ankahi Kahaniya — NETFLIX FILM

Chicago Party Aunt — NETFLIX SERIES

The Father Who Moves Mountains — NETFLIX FILM

Sex Education: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Squid Game — NETFLIX SERIES

The Stronghold — NETFLIX FILM

SEPTEMBER 19

Dark Skies

Disney+

SEPTEMBER 17

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding

Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall

Flooded Tombs Of The Nile

Jade Eyed Leopard

Nona (Short) – Premiere

HBO Max

SEPTEMBER 16

Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

SEPTEMBER 17

Apple & Onion, Season 2B

Cry Macho, Warner Bros. Film Premiere

El Cuartito, 2021 (HBO)

Superman & Lois, Season 1

SEPTEMBER 18

The People v. The Klan

HULU

SEPTEMBER 16

The Premise: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Stalker (2021)

On Chesil Beach (2018)

Riders of Justice (2021)

SEPTEMBER 18

Dark Side of Football: Complete Season 1 (Vice)

Amazon Prime Video

SEPTEMBER 17

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

The Mad Women’s Ball – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)

Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Peacock

SEPTEMBER 16

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)

Backyard Blowout, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)

Paramount+

SEPTEMBER 16

The Harper House – Premiere

Apple TV+

SEPTEMBER 17

The Morning Show – Season 2 Premiere

Ted Lasso – New Episode

See – New Episode

Mr. Corman – New Episode

Truth Be Told – New Episode