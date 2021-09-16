Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (Sept. 17)

The weekend is finally upon us. As always, that means not only a break from work or school from most folks, but it’s also the time for all of your favorite streaming services to add new movies and TV for everyone to enjoy. This weekend, the likes of Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Peacock, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ are all set to add a ton of new titles to their lineups. In fact, the additions already started on Thursday morning.
Thursday saw four Jaws movies added to Netflix’s roster, along with the premiere of Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol on Peacock, the debut of The Harper House on Paramount+, and the first episode of FX and Hulu’s The Premise.
There’s even more in store over the next couple of days. Netflix will be releasing the first season of Chicago Party Aunt on Friday, along with the highly-anticipated third season of Sex Education. Over on Apple TV+, The Morning Show is set to begin its second season on Friday morning, with the streamer also releasing new episodes of hit shows like Ted Lasso and See.
For movie fans, the biggest streaming event of the weekend will be over on HBO Max, with the debut of the latest film from Clint Eastwood, Cry Macho. The movie is premiering on HBO Max the same day it hits theaters.
You can check out the weekend’s full streaming lineup below!
Netflix
SEPTEMBER 16
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — NETFLIX FAMILY
My Heroes Were Cowboys — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
SEPTEMBER 17
Ankahi Kahaniya — NETFLIX FILM
Chicago Party Aunt — NETFLIX SERIES
The Father Who Moves Mountains — NETFLIX FILM
Sex Education: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Squid Game — NETFLIX SERIES
The Stronghold — NETFLIX FILM
SEPTEMBER 19
Dark Skies
Disney+
SEPTEMBER 17
Confessions of a Shopaholic
Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding
Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall
Flooded Tombs Of The Nile
Jade Eyed Leopard
Nona (Short) – Premiere
HBO Max
SEPTEMBER 16
Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
SEPTEMBER 17
Apple & Onion, Season 2B
Cry Macho, Warner Bros. Film Premiere
El Cuartito, 2021 (HBO)
Superman & Lois, Season 1
SEPTEMBER 18
The People v. The Klan
HULU
SEPTEMBER 16
The Premise: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
Stalker (2021)
On Chesil Beach (2018)
Riders of Justice (2021)
SEPTEMBER 18
Dark Side of Football: Complete Season 1 (Vice)
Amazon Prime Video
SEPTEMBER 17
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
The Mad Women’s Ball – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)
Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Peacock
SEPTEMBER 16
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
Backyard Blowout, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)
Paramount+
SEPTEMBER 16
The Harper House – Premiere
Apple TV+
SEPTEMBER 17
The Morning Show – Season 2 Premiere
Ted Lasso – New Episode
See – New Episode
Mr. Corman – New Episode
Truth Be Told – New Episode