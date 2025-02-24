Krypto Getting Seasonal Spin-Off Shorts Following Superman Movie Debut

Fans won’t have to wait until Superman 2 to see more Krypto after the first movie releases, as he will be popping up regularly in shorts. A brand new DC universe is upon us after a pretty rocky run that started a little over a decade ago. Zack Snyder led the charge on a DC film franchise that kicked off with Man of Steel and was followed up by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, things got messy as Warner Bros. wanted to quickly catch up to Marvel by creating a bunch of superhero movies that could rival the MCU.

On top of that, the studio lost faith in Snyder during the making of Justice League and opted to completely scrap his vision in favor of something more light-hearted. It backfired tremendously resulting in a rather slow, but chaotic implosion of the franchise. For years, there was a lot of back and forth on whether this universe would survive, and if roles would be recast, and it seemed like no one at WB could make up their minds until they brought in James Gunn to lead DC. He made the call to pull the plug on everything and start anew, beginning with a new Superman film simply titled Superman. The Man of Steel will be joined by Krypto the Superdog, a beloved comic character that has yet to make his live-action theatrical debut.

Superman’s Krypto the Superdog Will Get Seasonal Shorts

superman and krypto

Fans were treated to their first look at Krypto in the first Superman trailer and were immediately smitten with him. It seems like Krypto will play a notable role in the film and likely be one of the big draws for mainstream audiences. When speaking to the press at a DC Studios event, James Gunn confirmed that Krypto is going to be getting a series of seasonal shorts that will begin releasing after Superman debuts in July.

“We’ve got these cool little Krypto shorts that are so fun, man. I’ve been watching all of them,” said Gunn. “He’s a terrible, terrible dog. It’s for families and it’s just really fun and goofy. It’s pretty cool.”

“It’s definitely the Krypto you fall in love with in Superman. He’s a terrible dog,” joked Safran.

It was confirmed that there will be four of these and they will start in the fall. It’s also unclear if David Corenswet’s Superman/Clark Kent will appear in these shorts or if they’re live-action, but it is the same Krypto from the Superman movie.

As of right now, we aren’t totally sure exactly what Krypto will do in Superman. The trailer seems to suggest he may live in the Fortress of Solitude and is able to pick up Superman and take him home after he gets banged up. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently filming right now and while it’s unclear if Superman will appear, maybe there’s a chance Krypto will get a cameo. After all, it’s pretty easy to figure out scheduling for a CG dog rather than a real living person.

As for where else Krypto could pop up is a mystery at the moment. He doesn’t necessarily have to appear wherever Superman does, but that would make the most sense. At the very least, with these shorts being seasonal releases, we can probably expect them through to the end of 2026. It’s great to see DC being so proactive with its approach, especially given that a lot of studios wouldn’t have the foresight to prepare these kinds of things until after a character like Krypto has properly debuted. With Marvel, it can be years before we see follow-ups to certain things that people responded well to.

