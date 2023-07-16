Superman: Legacy Star Was Nearly in Doomed DC Film

DC Studios is currently developing an entire slate of films that will reboot the DC Extended Universe and turn it into the DC Universe, led by new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Among the slate are Creature Commandos, Swamp Thing, Superman: Legacy, and many more. It was recently revealed that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will play Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, respectively, and there were also a bunch of other casting announcements that included Green Lantern, Metamorpho, Mister Terrific, and Hawkgirl. One of the actors announced for Superman: Legacy actually almost appeared in another DC film that was recently canceled. Isabel Merced will be playing Hawkgirl in Superman: Legacy, but the actress almost appeared in a very different DC movie that didn’t even get the chance to be released.

Which DC Film Did Isabel Merced Almost Star In?

The newly announced Superman: Legacy castings included Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardener, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Merced as Hawkgirl. The latter of which almost started in the cancelled Batgirl movie but lost out on the role to Leslie Grace. Batgirl was canceled last year after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger was completed and CEO David Zaslav decided to stop the movie from being released. Merced definitely dodged a bullet, as Superman: Legacy will definitely be hitting theaters, and Batgirl may never see the light of day.

What is Superman: Legacy About?



DC Studios previously dropped their first official synopsis for Superman: Legacy when it was revealed that Gunn was indeed helming the project, “Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Superman: Legacy will star David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillionas Green Lantern’s Guy Garder, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific. Gunn is helming the film from a script written by himself.

Superman: Legacy will hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

