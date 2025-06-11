Superman Flexes His Muscles in Exclusive ScreenX Poster

Superman has the weight of the world on his shoulders in a new poster for the DC Studios film. We’re getting closer and closer to the theatrical release of Superman, directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel. Tickets for Superman are now on sale, so what better way to celebrate the first movie from DC Studios than with even more marketing in the form of a poster from ScreenX. The viewing format offers a panoramic view of the movie, which means more angles and a better way to watch a movie in theaters.

ComicBook has the exclusive first look at the ScreenX poster for Superman. The poster features a building falling, and only Superman keeping it from crashing into the ground. Superman is holding the building up with his back, and the dimensions of the massive building and Superman using all of his strength to prop the building up are on display. The ScreenX logo is also running along the side of the crashing building. And yet, Superman is able to keep it in the air, saving whoever is on the ground or inside the building.

image credit: screenx

Early screenings for Superman are being made available through an Amazon Prime subscription. Tickets went on sale Tuesday (June 10th) for Amazon Prime members in the U.S., who can be the first to see the James Gunn-directed film in select theaters at 7 p.m. local time on July 8th — three days before the film’s nationwide release in theaters and IMAX on July 11th. Advanced tickets for regular Superman showings on July 11th will be released through all major ticket sellers starting Wednesday (June 11th), exactly one month before the new movie soars into theaters.

The Prime Early Screenings of Superman are part of Amazon’s “Anyone Can Be Super” campaign developed by Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab, which “immerses fans in Superman-inspired experiences across Amazon, allowing them to discover how their simple actions can create meaningful impact,” according to a press release. Fans who purchase their early access tickets on Fandango can round up their movie ticket purchase to the nearest dollar and donate the balance to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Written and directed by Gunn (the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, The Suicide Squad), the new movie stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The cast includes Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, with Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/the Engineer, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Alan Tudyk as Superman Robot #4, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, with Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Superman soars into theaters on July 11th. Let us know your thoughts on the ScreenX poster in the comments below!