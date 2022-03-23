Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix’s Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith’s 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film’s underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.

Gemini Man is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move — a younger cloned version of himself. The film is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ang Lee and produced by renown producers Jerry Bruckheimer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Also starring are Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong.

“The emotional and physical challenges of making this film have been the most demanding of my career,” Smith said in a press release when the film’s trailer first debuted. “Ang is pushing the limits to give people an experience in the movie theater that you can’t get anywhere else. This is not only an action film, but an exploration of what one’s younger self can ultimately teach one’s older self. I’m 50-years-old now, and the irony of becoming 23-year-old Junior in this film is that 23-year-old me wouldn’t have been ready for this experience or to take on this role. Our hope is that this story provides something for everyone — never before seen cinematic wizardry, nuanced, relatable characters and next-level action.”

In recent years, Smith has gotten candid about the various facets of his career, speaking in a GQ “Undercover” video about what he thinks his best and worst films are.

“For the best,I think it is a tie between the first ,” Smith explained in the video late last year. “For different reasons, those are the two almost perfect movies.”

“For worst, I don’t know, Wild Wild West is just a thorn in my side,” Smith added. “To see myself with chaps…I don’t like it.”

