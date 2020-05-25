Will Smith Suits Up as Men In Black for Wipe It Down Challenge

✖

Will Smith dusted off his Men in Black suit for the “Wipe It Down” Challenge. The Bad Boys star decided to throw it back for the viral challenge that’s sweeping TikTok. So, to enter, you are supposed to wipe down a mirror, and after a few swipes, there’s a different image on the surface. Needless to say, Smith had a bunch of different characters he could have dialed up in this case. Men in Black is a spirited choice with 90s nostalgia roaring at full blast. Fresh Prince would have also made a ton of sense, but the star has been making a ton of content for the fans of the long-running sitcom all year. Agent J’s neuralizer is always a crowd-pleaser and the inclusion really sells it.

Smith actually mentioned the Men in Black franchise earlier this year. He told Jimmy Fallon that he had some complicated feelings about the sequels. But, he said that because he was really enthused about how Bad Boys for Life turned out. That sort of fulfilled feeling can be hard to come by when working on a gigantic franchise. The pull to bang out a sequel while the iron is hot can be overwhelming at times. Smith isn’t trying to be untruthful, but he’s also got to promote the film when it hits theaters.

“What we tried to do, that was really critical and important to me, is not try to just do the old movies again,” Smith referenced 1995’s Bad Boys and 2003’s Bad Boys II. “You had to take into consideration the time, had to take into consideration how the characters would have grown. And the reason it took so long is because I didn’t want to make it just as a cash grab. You know, ‘Hey, everybody loves sequels, let’s just do a sequel.’”

He added, ““I had fumbled a couple of my last sequels. You know, I wasn’t happy with the Men in Black sequel. I’m going to keep it real: sometimes I say ‘y’all are gonna love it,’ and y’all not gonna love it,” he said with a laugh. “You know, ’cause sometimes I’ve seen it, and I know y’all not gonna love it, but it’s an expensive movie. But this time…it is so good.”

