New James Bond Rumor Resurrects Major Daniel Craig Controversy

The latest James Bond 26 casting rumors may give longtime fans flashbacks to the backlash that occurred after Daniel Craig was hired for Casino Royale. According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Scott Rose-Marsh had a James Bond screen test earlier this summer. Though he apparently read scenes from the Pierce Brosnan-era hit GoldenEye during his audition, Rose-Marsh was advised to not emulate any of the previous actors who have played 007. The outlet notes that it reached out to Rose-Marsh’s publicist and Amazon for comment, but neither responded. Whether or not the actor is a viable candidate for the role could come down to a couple of factors.

There’s the matter of his age; Rose-Marsh is 37, which is a bit on the older side for a leading man to headline a new series. He’s also a redhead. If he’s cast, he would be the first ginger Bond. Those who followed the development of Casino Royale will recall the outrage after Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson cast the blonde Craig as the famous spy. Craig was the first blonde Bond.

Bond 26 has a creative team in place with director Denis Villeneuve and writer Steven Knight onboard. The next order of business, arguably the most important, is casting. Since Amazon assumed full creative control of the James Bond franchise, there’s been no shortage of speculation about who will play 007. Some reports have purported Amazon is seeking a younger actor in his 20s, with Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, and Harris Dickinson said to be at the top of Amazon’s wish list.

With rumors constantly circulating, some actors have weighed in on the speculation themselves. Holland played coy about it, simply saying it’s “the pinnacle” for any British actor to become connected to a James Bond rumor. Taron Egerton took a different approach, definitively taking himself out of the running. At this point in his career, Egerton is more interested in pursuing smaller projects and enjoys being out of the limelight. He doesn’t think he’d be a strong fit for the role.

Casting Rose-Marsh as the next James Bond would make some sense in one regard. As an unknown (he’s best known for Krays: Code of Silence and Wolves of War), he’s a cost-controlled option who would allow Amazon to keep production budgets in check. The studio could sign Rose-Marsh to a multi-picture contract without having to break the bank to pay his salary. It may also be easier for general moviegoers to buy him as James Bond since they won’t be coming into the film with any baggage. Holland, of course, is famous for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and other reported candidates have varying degrees of recognizability.

Of course, it’s probably too early to read too much into any Bond 26 casting rumors at the moment. Before he brings the next 007 to the big screen, Villeneuve is working on Dune: Messiah, which is currently in production. Amazon and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman could be doing their due diligence by identifying possible actors to present to Villeneuve, but it seems unlikely the casting process will begin in earnest until Villeneuve will be able to give the project his full, undivided attention. That might not be for another year or two, so Bond fans may have to wait.