Sylvester Stallone Shares Bloody New ‘Rambo V: Last Blood’ Photo

2019 is bringing moviegoers tons of sequels and reboots, and one that has action fans extra excited is Rambo: Last Blood. The movie’s star, Sylvester Stallone, has been teasing fans with some behind the scenes images.

In a recent Instagram post, the actor shared a picture of himself in action on set.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram Getting a very dangerous picture ! A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Mar 11, 2019 at 7:07pm PDT

“Getting a very dangerous picture,” he wrote. As you can see, the iconic actor is sporting a bow and arrow for a photo.

Many fans were excited about the image.

“You have no idea how I’m looking forward to this film!!!,” @rottedman wrote.

“I’m so excited about this movie! To hell with Avengers Endgame! It’s RAMBO I’m waiting for!,” @blueandsmurf_bushcraft_edc added.

Some people had some good jokes at the ready.

“Audition for Arrow I think????,” @the_prixoner wrote.

However, some people were concerned that Stallone was pointing a weapon directly at another human being.

“Tripods and handheld controls were made for this reason. Sorry no amount of money is gonna get me to stand in front of a person holding a bow and an arrow at full draw. You’re asking for that accident,” @jakec2789 explained.

Hopefully, precautions were taken that we’re not seeing in the photo.

This isn’t the first time Stallone has shared images from Last Blood. Earlier this month, he shared photos of Rambo’s adopted family, pictures from the character’s combat history, and more.

Back in November, lots of story details were released for the new movie.

The details given by Splash Report are vast, revealing the story “begins with a violent and horrific cold open.” We’ll apparently start with the cartel kidnapping a young girl before the movie takes us on a journey to Bowie, Arizona, where we last left John Rambo. While Rambo is living the quiet life and working on his farm, he’s also dealing with “severe PTSD” and even has a caregiver. The story “really kicks into gear” when his caregiver reveals her daughter, who Rambo has become attached to, has also been kidnapped. The synopsis continues with moments of violent torture by Rambo, daring rescues, and some important deaths.

If you’re looking for spoilers, Splash Report has got you covered with some extremely specific details. They sum up Last Blood by saying it’s “about as straightforward as an R rated action film gets.”

Rambo 5: Last Blood is expected to hit theaters sometime this year.