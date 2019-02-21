Sylvester Stallone to Star in Superhero Movie

Sylvester Stallone has been an action/adventure movie staple since the 1970s and he’s not about to stop now. In the age of superhero flicks, it’s no surprise Sly wants to get a piece of the top genre.

According to Deadline, the actor will be starring in Samaritan, which is described as a drama/fantasy/sci-fi and claims to be “a dark, fresh take on the superhero genre.” Apparently, there was bidding war for the film and MGM came out on top. The script was written by Bragi F. Schut who also wrote Season of the Witch and Escape Room. Currently, there is no director or other cast members attached to the project.

MGM will be developing the film with Stallone as well as Braden Aftergood of Balboa Productions. Named after his iconic Rocky character, Balboa Productions is Stallone’s new production company that has six projects in the works. One film audiences are especially excited for is Hunter, an adaptation of James Byron Huggins’s novel, which is also set to star Stallone.

In addition to writing Escape Room, which has grossed over $115 million at the worldwide box office, Schut’s next writing projects include Inversion and Big Rig. The former is set to star Samuel L. Jackson and the latter has Michael Bay attached.

Samaritan won’t be Stallone’s first foray into the world of heroes. Back in 2017, the actor played Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Most recently, Stallone was seen in Creed II, the follow up to Creed, which earned him his third Oscar nomination. Previously, he was nominated for his performance in Rocky as well as his writing for the film.

In addition to Samaritan, fans of Stallone also have Rambo 5: Last Blood to look forward to. The movie is being released this year and promises tons of action. This is the actor’s first time stepping into the character since 2008’s Rambo.

Other upcoming projects include Escape Plane: The Extractors and Tough as They Come. An Expendables 4 film is also listed as “In Development” on Stallone’s IMDB page, but no official word on when or if the fourth installment is actually happening.

Are you excited to see Stallone in a superhero film? Tell us in the comments!

Samaritan does not yet have a release date.

