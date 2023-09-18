Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Finally Streaming on Paramount+ VERY Soon

After a smaller-than-expected box office, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is already heading to streaming. Monday, Paramount announced the film is being added to Paramount+ on September 19th, just over a month after it first entered theaters. Paramount+ subscribers in the United States and Canada will be able to begin streaming the film on September 19th while additional international markets will get access to the film at a later date.

The film was a critical success, tallying a near-perfect 96-percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It was a different story commercially, with the picture only grossing $167 million at the global box office.

Is there going to be a sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

Shortly before Mutant Mayhem hit theaters, Paramount announced both a sequel and television show had been greenlit, further expanding on the revamped IP.

"In the nearly 40 years since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles launched into the zeitgeist, it has entertained generations of fans and only continues to grow," Brian Robbins, CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, said in July. "We are excited to grow TMNT's legacy in partnership with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at Point Grey, and Jeff Rowe, who are innovating the franchise with their singular brand of humor and elevated storytelling for audiences everywhere, across virtually every platform."

Furthermore, Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman told us earlier this month he hopes to see more fan-favorites included in the second film.

"Through the experience of the Nickelodeon 2012 animated series, which just wonderfully brought in some original concepts from the original cartoon series to all the elements, the Tricetons had such a big role in there," Eastman told ComicBook.com. " So we've been lucky enough to experience this in so many ways and so many opportunities. I look forward to seeing where the sequels to Mutant Mayhem are going to go; not just the series, but the next movie because, you know, you've got Casey Jones waiting in the wings. You've got Krang out there, and you've got the Rock Soldiers and Neutrinos. So I'm, I'm pretty pumped."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is also available to purchase or rent wherever digital movies are sold in addition to its upcoming streaming release.