Tenet Crosses $250 Million Worldwide at the Box Office

✖

Tenet has made $250 million at the global box office and Warner Bros.’s experiment is rolling on. However, the Christopher Nolan project has not exactly set the world on fire in North America where it has only brought home $36 million so far. But, after what looked like a catastrophic start, the film is doing the best it can with what’s available. Large swaths of theaters are just not open in America yet and that has to figure into the math here. With a global health crisis going on, there is also the matter of if audiences are in the mood to go out and see a movie knowing the risk indoor gatherings pose. However, the new releases are exhibiting some short tails once they get into theaters. Over in China, Mulan has shrunk 72% in the second weekend of its availability. That accounts for only $36 million in a market where Disney thought they could count on much stronger performance.

Adding to these concerns is the fact that Warner Bros. isn’t sharing the metrics and other studios aren’t too thrilled about it. Comicbook.com’s Adam Barnhardt talked about why these numbers matter so much to other projects.

“Prior to the closure of theaters and the temporary shuttering of all of Hollywood for the better part of six months, it was commonplace for the data to be shared amongst studios so they could plan and forecast future releases and the like,” he explained. “Without Warner now willing to supply that data, it's causing some hiccups in the decision-making of other studios as they work to decide whether or not to release movies this fall as health experts forecast an increase in COVID-19 cases around the country.”

Barnhardt continued, “What we do know, however, is that Tenet has had a tepid response for what many thought would be the largest release of the year. Through Sunday, the Nolan blockbuster has reportedly grossed $29.5 million domestically, for a global total of $207M. As expected, the movie's second weekend dropped significantly, hauling in just under $7 million stateside.”

Warner Bros. describes Tenet:

"John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan's original sci-fi action spectacle Tenet. Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Not time travel. Inversion.”

Have you seen Tenet? Let us know down in the comments!