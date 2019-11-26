Edward Furlong Addresses Controversial Terminator: Dark Fate Scene

Most of the successes of Terminator: Dark Fate rest on it bringing back a number of figures from the earlier films in the Terminator franchise, which included Edward Furlong in a brief cameo, who recently expressed his interest in the opportunity to star in an entire film as opposed to a mere cameo. Despite being disappointed that he didn’t get to spend more time in the film, he knew what he was signing up for and was happy to be involved in the film in any capacity. Fans, on the other hand, consider his appearance to be one of the most shocking moments of the film.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Terminator: Dark Fate

Early on in the film, we see John Connor a year after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, only for a T-800 to kill him.

“They smoked my ass!” Furlong joked with Alex Leyba on Youtube. “That was the role. I did it for a day – I shot for one day. And, yeah, we did some CGI. They paid me. So, I mean, ya know. It kinda bums me out. Cause I’d love to do a whole one and make a shit-ton of money. I would love to do more, but we’ll see what happens.”

While John Connor has appeared in a number of Terminator films, Dark Fate marked Furlong’s first return to the series since 1991. Similarly, this new film marked the first return of Linda Hamilton to the series since that sequel, having starred in the first two films. Despite being able to bank on core components of the franchise joining the film, which included Arnold Schwarzenegger and creator James Cameron serving as a producer, director Tim Miller’s film was largely a financial disappointment.

Miller recently opened up about the film’s disappointing box office and noted that, due to the complicated nature of collaboration, doesn’t see himself working with Cameron on any future projects.

“I can say no, but it has nothing to do with whatever trauma I have from the experience. It’s more that I just don’t want to be in a situation again where I don’t have the control to do what I think is right,” Miller revealed to KCRW’s The Business. “I just got an email last week from Jim, who said, ‘I know we clashed a little bit. I put it all down to two strong, creative people with differences of opinion and I think it made the movie better. I’ll be back in L.A. in December. Let’s go get a beer.’”

Terminator: Dark Fate is in theaters now.

