Headline: Ben Affleck Has Surprising Answer About Batman Return (But Will DC Bring Him Back?)

Ben Affleck has unexpectedly reignited speculation about his potential future as Batman, offering a surprisingly open-ended response when questioned about returning to the iconic role. While promoting his latest film, The Accountant 2, the actor addressed the possibility of once again donning the cape and cowl with a comment that significantly deviates from his more definitive statements in recent years. This shift is notable given Affleck’s well-documented and often difficult history with the character during the DC Extended Universe era, which saw him portray a battle-hardened Bruce Wayne in films like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. His tenure concluded with a cameo in The Flash, an appearance many, including Affleck himself, viewed as closure. His newfound openness arrives amidst the ongoing construction of the new DC Universe under James Gunn and Peter Safran, a universe already navigating the complexities of multiple Batmen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hey, you know, anything is possible,” Affleck remarked when the topic of playing Batman arose again. This simple phrase contrasts sharply with his previous commentary. Affleck initially signed on not just to star but also to co-write and direct a solo Batman film. However, in January 2017, he stepped down from directing duties, citing the need to focus entirely on delivering the best performance as Batman, though he remained attached to star and produce. Despite his stated commitment, reports surfaced later that year suggesting Warner Bros. was already exploring ways to transition away from his iteration. Affleck publicly pushed back against these rumors at San Diego Comic-Con 2017, expressing enthusiasm for working with incoming director Matt Reeves. Yet, by early 2019, Affleck confirmed he wouldn’t star in Reeves’ film, saying, “I tried to direct a version of it and worked with a really good screenwriter but just couldn’t come up with a version, I couldn’t crack it. So I thought it’s time for someone else to take a shot at it.”

Compounding these creative challenges was his experience on Justice League. Affleck has openly described the production as “excruciating,” attributing the difficulty to factors including creative misalignment between the studio and the original director’s vision, as well as the personal tragedy that led to Zack Snyder’s departure. He later explained that the troubled production contributed significantly to his decision to step away entirely, stating, “I had lost my enthusiasm or passion for it… It was clear to me it was time to move on.” Even after returning for brief appearances in The Flash, he indicated a loss of interest in the superhero genre overall and expressed no desire to replicate past negative experiences, making his recent “anything is possible” comment a genuine curveball for fans tracking his journey.

The DCU Already Has Two Batmen

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The current Bat-landscape began shifting significantly with Matt Reeves’ The Batman in 2022. Starring Robert Pattinson, the film presented a younger Bruce Wayne immersed in a dark, corrupt Gotham, leaning heavily into the character’s detective roots. The movie proved a major critical and commercial success, earning praise for its grounded tone and Pattinson’s portrayal. Following this triumph, and notably before the new DC Studios leadership was installed, Warner Bros. secured a major first-look deal with Reeves in August 2022, ensuring his commitment to continue building out this specific Bat-verse, with sequel plans and spin-offs like The Penguin already in motion.

Then came the seismic shift: James Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed co-CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios in October 2022, tasked with building a cohesive, interconnected DC Universe across film, television, and animation. As part of their initial slate announcement for “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters,” they revealed plans for The Brave and the Bold. This film will introduce the main DCU, Batman, which is explicitly distinct from Pattinson’s version.

This dual-Batman strategy was formalized under Gunn and Safran through the adoption of the “Elseworlds” banner. This designation officially allows Reeves’ The Batman universe to continue developing independently, preserving its unique tone without needing to fit into the main DCU continuity. Development on The Batman — Part II, however, has encountered hurdles. The release date has been pushed to October 1, 2027, and Safran recently confirmed Reeves has “yet to turn in a full script,” though progress is described as “incredibly encouraging.” Meanwhile, The Brave and the Bold is also navigating its tortuous path. No actor has been cast as the DCU’s Batman, Gunn is working closely with an unnamed writer on the script, and Muschietti’s current level of involvement seems uncertain based on recent statements suggesting he’s waiting for the script’s completion.

Given this context, the prospect of Ben Affleck returning seems exceedingly unlikely. Reintroducing his iteration would create a potentially confusing scenario with three concurrent live-action Batmen. While his “anything is possible” comment reflects a personal shift, it runs counter to the clear, publicly stated architectural plans Gunn and Safran are implementing for the Dark Knight’s future within the DC Universe and its Elseworlds offshoots.

James Gunn’s new DC Universe officially comes to theaters with Superman, scheduled for release on July 11th. The Batman — Part II is tentatively slated for October 1, 2027. The Accountant 2 is currently available in theaters.

What do you make of Ben Affleck’s surprising comment about returning as Batman? And how do you feel about DC Studios managing two different Batmen on screen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!