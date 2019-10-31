Terminator: Dark Fate Star Teases Original Plans for Intended Sequel

✖

Keeping in the tradition with most new films in the Terminator franchise, Terminator: Dark Fate both saw the introduction of a new Terminator as well as its apparent death, with actress Mackenzie Davis being one of the new cyborgs introduced in that sequel, as well as one that was killed. With that film being a relative disappointment at the box office, a sequel seems highly unlikely, though Davis recently detailed that the original outlook for the franchise would be to continue the adventures of her character, with the series likely jumping into the future to spend more time with Grace.

"It was gonna be a sort of timeline thing, where there'd be another timeline that you'd explore," Davis shared with the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "Like, there's no resurrection, but she came from the future, so..."

Following the host implying that a seventh film in the franchise would have unfolded in the future, Davis confirmed the idea, though she was apprehensive about giving away more details.

Despite the actress wanting to keep explicit details about what plans originally existed for a follow-up film, she previously admitted that the notion of there being a seventh film anytime soon was "insane."

“I really loved the movie and I’m so proud of what we did, but there wasn’t a demand for it [at the box office] and to think that there’d be a demand for a seventh film is quite insane," Davis shared with NME earlier this year. "You should just pay attention to what audiences want – and they want new things and I want new things,” she explained. “There are many interesting people that don’t fit the mold of those who make these big franchises who have not had the chance to make movies. We should be investing in them right now.”

Part of what made Dark Fate a notable entry into the series is that it marked actress Linda Hamilton's first return to the series since 1992's Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Despite the return of both her and Arnold Schwarzenegger, the film only went on to earn $233.7 million worldwide, a somewhat disappointing number for such a notable sci-fi reunion. Making those numbers even more disappointing is that Dark Fate earned some of the best critical reactions for the series.

