‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Official Logo Released

CinemaCon brought fans the first footage of the Tim Miller directed and James Cameron produced Terminator: Dark Fate, but it also brought fans their first look at the new logo as well. The cast stood on stage for the Terminator presentation with the logo in the background, going with a classic font but with some modern stylings and the words Dark Fate below it. The design of the letters E, N, and A among others are much like previous logos, but they are combined here, with the T connected to the E, the N swooping into the A, and the T connected to the O.

It’s a sleek look that still retains the classic feel of the franchise, and ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis caught a photo of it at the presentation, which you can check out below. “Arnold @Schwarzenegger just told Tim Miller how much he loved him as a director and we gotta get Tim a tissue box. #CinemaCon”

The footage that they showed seemed to impress, and you can check out our full write up of what was displayed right here. It seems to blend the action the franchise is known for while also posing some intriguing mysteries and questions for both the new characters the returning favorites.

Arnold @Schwarzenegger just told Tim Miller how much he loved him as a director and we gotta get Tim a tissue box. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/m8wxFhmcqV — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 4, 2019

Miller recently explained their take on the action sequences, and how they ground them with a more indie film style.

“Because so much of the film takes place on the messy fringes of society, I wanted to bring an indie film sensibility to an action plot in a way that I don’t think I’ve seen before… at least not on a big budget scale,” Miller told IGN. “We have a lot of powerful, moving character moments up front, but toward the back half of the movie, when s**t gets going…. holy f**king s**t —it just doesn’t stop. And we tried very hard to make it all different and fresh — it’s not just people punching each other; it’s a roller coaster ride and I think great.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate below.

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st. Hit the next slides to check out all the new photos!

