Terminator: Dark Fate Trailer Has Fans Wondering Where Is John Connor?

The new Terminator: Dark Fate trailer is out, and it presents a somber and action-packed new vision of the series, by way of series creator (and film producer) James Cameron, and Deadpool director Tim Miller. Dark Fate is also bringing back franchise stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton – but that duo’s return also shines light on a very conspicuous absence.

After viewing the Terminator: Dark Fate trailer, a lot of Terminator fans have been scratching their heads, asking: Where is John Connor? As the prophesied “Savior of Mankind” who has driven this series since the beginning, getting a Terminator movie that has Sarah Connor and Arnold Schwarzenegger (whomever he’s playing), but no John Connor, has fans asking a lot of questions.

Here are a few of them:

More Generic Action

For some fans, this first Dark Fate trailer is once again looking like a generic action B-movie. The same was said of Terminator 3, 4, and 5

Where Is Our Savior?

A lot of Terminator fans sense a race/gender swap reboot of the Terminator concept for the modern age, which may or may not play well, depending on the movie delivering it. 

I Need Answers

Some fans aren’t so much plagued about the new mysteries surrounding Terminator as they are intrigued.  

 

Sold!

So, If the purpose of a trailer is to sell a film, there’s ample evidence that this trailer has done its job at least adequately.

No Fate But What We Make

For some fans, this is the way out of the convoluted Terminator continuity that they’ve been waiting for. 

Play The Odds

That math ain’t wrong: actually getting the character of John Connor right has been the biggest stumbling block for the Terminator franchise. Maybe starting on a new path will increase the odds of a good movie? 

Welcome Back, Linda

As this fan points out, the best Terminator films had Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor front and center. This movie is actually making the smart move of bringing her back. Hopefully it pays off. 

His Dark Fate

A lot of fan theory is starting to center around the idea that Dark Fate will examine a timeline where Terminator ended very badly for John. That’s a heavy concept to consider…

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st. 

