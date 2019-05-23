Terminator: Dark Fate Trailer Has Fans Wondering Where Is John Connor?

The new Terminator: Dark Fate trailer is out, and it presents a somber and action-packed new vision of the series, by way of series creator (and film producer) James Cameron, and Deadpool director Tim Miller. Dark Fate is also bringing back franchise stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton – but that duo’s return also shines light on a very conspicuous absence.

After viewing the Terminator: Dark Fate trailer, a lot of Terminator fans have been scratching their heads, asking: Where is John Connor? As the prophesied “Savior of Mankind” who has driven this series since the beginning, getting a Terminator movie that has Sarah Connor and Arnold Schwarzenegger (whomever he’s playing), but no John Connor, has fans asking a lot of questions.

More Generic Action

As an enormous #Terminator universe fan I wanna be excited about this but this trailer does absolutely nothing for me. No John Connor, just a bunch of random action shots I’ve seen before in millions of other movies. Holding back judgment for now. #TerminatorDarkFate https://t.co/FmBCKSZIkS — GamerThumbTV (@GamerThumbTV) May 23, 2019

For some fans, this first Dark Fate trailer is once again looking like a generic action B-movie. The same was said of Terminator 3, 4, and 5.

Where Is Our Savior?

Im not so sure im feeling Terminator Dark Fate. It feels like they abandoned the whole “John Connor is the savior of mankind” thing and just replaced it with this humanoid female Terminator protecting this new girl who is “the savior of mankind”. Action looks great at least. 🤷‍♂️ — Clayton Piacentini 🇺🇸⛪ (@claytalian) May 23, 2019

A lot of Terminator fans sense a race/gender swap reboot of the Terminator concept for the modern age, which may or may not play well, depending on the movie delivering it.

I Need Answers

I have soooo many questions after watching the #TerminatorDarkFate trailer. Where is John Connor? If #T6 ignores all the movies after #T2 who is Arnold playing? Why is the little girl important? I’ll definitely be there November 1st to find out. — Mike B (@TheBlayton69) May 23, 2019

Some fans aren’t so much plagued about the new mysteries surrounding Terminator as they are intrigued.

Sold!

I’m always optimistic about a new Terminator film. That optimism is not always rewarded, but maybe this time it could be. I am looking forward to this entry. I’m curious where John Connor is and how Arnold plays into this whole thing. I love Mackenzie Davis. I am in. #Terminator https://t.co/hDCSwRZB15 — Ryan Clavin (@ryno1185) May 23, 2019

So, If the purpose of a trailer is to sell a film, there’s ample evidence that this trailer has done its job at least adequately.

No Fate But What We Make

This movie screams “ok, forget about the whole John Connor storylines”!!! And I’ll watch it because if that. https://t.co/j9KxqOfy0O — Rhymes_with_Chris (@Mr_MeThr33) May 23, 2019

For some fans, this is the way out of the convoluted Terminator continuity that they’ve been waiting for.

Play The Odds

I’m honestly glad this isn’t revolving around John because he’s only been a character in one good Terminator movie.



He’s also been a character in 3 not-good to horrible Terminator movies.



Terminator movies that feature John Carter as a character only have a 25% success rate. — B. Neil Plumley (@theneilplumley) May 23, 2019

Even Christian Bale couldn’t make grown John Connor interesting, and Bale was muppet-voiced Batman. — Max Sparber (@maxsparber) May 23, 2019

That math ain’t wrong: actually getting the character of John Connor right has been the biggest stumbling block for the Terminator franchise. Maybe starting on a new path will increase the odds of a good movie?

Welcome Back, Linda

Sarah’s journey was absolutely the focus of Cameron’s films, and it’s telling that as soon as someone else took it over she was shoved to the side or even written out in favor of her son and other adult white dudes. — Max Sparber (@maxsparber) May 23, 2019

As this fan points out, the best Terminator films had Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor front and center. This movie is actually making the smart move of bringing her back. Hopefully it pays off.

His Dark Fate

#TerminatorDarkFate I hope they haven’t removed John Connor from the story because the franchise revolves around him! Oh I have so many questions!! The film is called Dark Fate as a nod to T2 right? So where is JC? Maybe the title is literal about JC? Oh man… pic.twitter.com/EHL1NywXoH — Kazthenoodle (@Kazthenoodle) May 23, 2019

A lot of fan theory is starting to center around the idea that Dark Fate will examine a timeline where Terminator 2 ended very badly for John. That’s a heavy concept to consider…

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st.